Dr. Laurelle Jno Baptiste Wins Tech Innovation Award at the 2025 Women Changing the World Awards

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Laurelle Jno Baptiste, Chief Implementation Officer of Vocalmeet, has been awarded the prestigious Tech Innovation Award at the 2025 Women Changing the World Awards, an international awards program that honours women making a global impact through innovation, leadership, and purpose-driven work.Recognized as a trailblazer in the technology sector, Dr. Jno Baptiste was also a finalist in two additional categories: Entrepreneur of the Year and Women in Corporate. Competing with 750 nominations from 55 countries, Dr. Jno Baptiste achieved this rare trifecta, underscoring her extraordinary influence as an innovator, a visionary leader, and a changemaker in her industry.Dr. Jno Baptiste leads the development and implementation of Vocalmeet’s award-winning, all-in-one digital platforms, which help associations, nonprofits, and regulatory bodies automate operations, deliver continuing education, and engage members more effectively. Under her leadership, Vocalmeet has introduced powerful AI-driven tools and scalable technologies that are transforming how mission-driven organizations operate and grow.“I’m deeply honoured to receive the Women Changing the World Award for Tech Innovation,” said Dr. Jno Baptiste. “This recognition means more to me than a title—it’s a reminder of why we do this work. Technology, when built with empathy and purpose, can be a powerful force for inclusion, education, and empowerment. That’s the future I’m committed to building.”Reflecting on the awards, she added, “To be considered among so many remarkable women from around the world—visionaries, entrepreneurs, activists, and leaders—is humbling and inspiring. Every woman nominated is changing the world in her own way, and I’m grateful to be part of this movement.”Dr. Jno Baptiste has expanded her team, launched groundbreaking AI-integrated reporting technologies, and maintained Vocalmeet’s 100% client satisfaction rating—all while mentoring emerging professionals and advocating for equity and access in education technology! She credits her success to a combination of visionary thinking, a dedicated team, and a deep belief in the power of collaboration and continuous learning.Her long-term mission is bold and clear: to build innovative technologies that help transform society and guide organizations through major digital transformation.Learn more about her work at https://vocalmeet.com/ The full list of WCW winners can be found at https://wcwawards.com/winners

