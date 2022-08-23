Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,382 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,362 in the last 365 days.

Vocalmeet and Lexum: the Perfect Partnership for Legal Associations

Grey rectangle with blue triangle accents that states, "Vocalmeet + Lexum: Partnership Announcement"

Vocalmeet partners with Lexum

Two leading technology companies in the legal sector have partnered to provide a better experience for bar associations.

Our partnership with Lexum will allow both companies to thrive and supply superior technology to legal associations across North America.”
— Dr. Laurelle Jno Baptiste
USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 23, 2022 marks an exciting day for bar association technology; Vocalmeet, a leading provider of CLE Management Systems (including Learning Management, Live Webinars, Membership Management, Event Management, and more), is proud to announce that they have partnered with the software company Lexum, which specializes in the management and publishing of legal information over the internet.

“Our partnership with Lexum will allow both companies to thrive and supply superior technology to legal associations across North America,” says Dr. Laurelle Jno Baptiste, Vice President of Professional Services at Vocalmeet. "We look forward to providing our clients with the best possible service and to expanding our offerings in this distinguished market.”

The legal industry is evolving rapidly as new technological advancements become available. Consequently, bar associations should consider embracing a digital-first, member-driven approach to all elements of their operations in order to remain competitive. Vocalmeet and Lexum are leaders in the field of technology innovation.

"Together, Vocalmeet and Lexum makes it easier for CLE providers interested in enhancing access to CLE publications,” says Pierre-Paul Lemyre, Vice President Business Development for Lexum. “This partnership removes barriers between our respective solutions, generating new opportunities for our respective clients and prospects."

The partnership between Vocalmeet and Lexum will help legal associations streamline their workflows, while still providing an unmatched experience for their members.

Visit Vocalmeet and Lexum to learn more.

About Vocalmeet
Vocalmeet is the leader for a new generation of digital learning platforms, member management software, and conference registration systems. Based in Delaware and Toronto, Vocalmeet is fully committed to improving the way member-based organizations generate revenue with their e-learning programs, conferences, and member services. With its unique approach to technology, Vocalmeet provides e-commerce driven solutions that are easy to implement, performance-oriented, and user-friendly.

About Qweri by Lexum    
Lexum is a software company that designs and operates online legal information delivery products. Lexum specializes in the management and publishing of legal information over the internet.

Lexum’s Qweri product is a sophisticated front-end interface that allows hassle-free publication of online reference material, such as eBooks or annotated legislation. Drag-and-drop a MS-Word or PDF file and Qweri automatically generates an online version of your document that is structured, professionally displayed, easy to search and find, and can be annotated by users on your own website. By taking care of all aspects of electronic publishing, Qweri allows you to focus on content creation rather than content editing.

Dr. Laurelle Jno Baptiste
Vocalmeet
+1 866-553-4540
email us here

You just read:

Vocalmeet and Lexum: the Perfect Partnership for Legal Associations

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.