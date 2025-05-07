From Concept to Completion: Interport’s Custom Builds Deliver Tailored Container Solutions Across NJ

Interport helps New Jersey businesses with custom shipping containers for storage, offices, and equipment — built to meet their specific needs.

We work directly with customers to understand what they need. Then we build it. Our process is simple, and it starts with the right container for the job.” — Chris Danback

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interport, one of the largest suppliers of shipping containers in the Northeast, is helping businesses across New Jersey with custom container solutions built to meet specific needs. The company provides containers for a wide range of uses, including storage, offices, and equipment enclosures.Located in Newark, Interport operates a large facility with on-site inventory and modification services. This allows them to handle everything from standard sales to complex custom builds, all from a single location. Customers can choose from various sizes, including the popular 20ft shipping container , which is often used for personal storage, job sites, or equipment housing.New Jersey businesses looking for shipping containers for sale NJ can find both new and used units at Interport. Their containers meet international standards and are inspected for structural integrity. This includes containers used for shipping, as well as those being repurposed for other uses. Interport also offers code-compliant shipping containers that meet the highest standards for building materials. With both AC462 and AC786 certifications, these containers can be used as building materials for nearly any building structure. Using code compliant containers can help to accelerate the permitting process for customers and building code officials alike. As one of only two container companies in the country with the AC786 designation, Interport’s modification shop inspection program meets the requirements of the International Building Code (IBC) and International Code Council (ICC).Interport modifies containers based on customer needs. This can include adding doors, windows, insulation, HVAC systems, or electrical wiring. All work is done by skilled technicians at the company’s Newark facility.Chris Danback, SVP of Sales and Marketing said, “We work directly with customers to understand what they need. Then we build it. Our process is simple, and it starts with the right container for the job.” Currently, the company is working with a customer to build portable restrooms. These 20-foot and 40-foot containers are painted and fully customized with doors, lighting, HVAC, sinks, and individual stalls.Because Interport handles sales and modifications in-house, customers don’t need to work with multiple vendors. Their container yard is one of the largest in the region, which means faster delivery and a wider range of options.The company continues to serve industries including construction, retail, education, and transportation. With custom modifications becoming more common, demand for flexible container solutions continues to grow.For more information about Interport’s custom builds or container inventory, visit iport.com About InterportInterport is a leading supplier of new and used shipping containers in the Northeast. Based in Newark, New Jersey, the company offers container sales, and custom modifications. Interport operates a large facility with on-site technicians and inventory, serving businesses throughout the region.

