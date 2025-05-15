Yxstian Gutierrez, Chairman of IEHP Board of Directors, Visits Autism Behavior Services Inc.

Autism Behavior Services Inc. hosted IEHP Chair Yxstian Gutierrez to explore the autism community's challenges and successes in Riverside and San Bernardino.

We are incredibly grateful for Chairman Gutierrez’s generosity in taking the time to connect with our families and team” — Andrew Patterson, President of ABSI.

RIVERSIDE, CA , CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Behavior Services Inc. (ABSI) had the distinct honor of hosting Yxstian Gutierrez, Chairman of the Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) Board of Directors, in a visit aimed at deepening his understanding of the challenges and triumphs of families impacted by autism in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.Chairman Gutierrez’s visit took place as Autism Awareness Month came to a close, marking a meaningful opportunity to celebrate and further advocate for the autism community. IEHP, the largest MediCal provider for children with autism in both counties, plays an instrumental role in ensuring these families receive critical care and services.During his visit, Chairman Gutierrez engaged directly with families, hearing first hand their unique stories and learning about their experiences navigating autism care. Families expressed gratitude for IEHP’s vital coverage, which many described as transformational in improving access to life-changing resources and support.Chairman Gutierrez also met with the dedicated team members at Autism Behavior Services Inc. who work tirelessly to empower individuals with autism and their families. The team provided insights into their mission, approach, and the collaborative efforts with organizations like IEHP to expand access to quality care and programs, such as those specializing in ABA therapy in Riverside , San Bernardino, and other areas.“We are incredibly grateful for Chairman Gutierrez’s generosity in taking the time to connect with our families and team,” commented Andrew Patterson, President of ABSI. “His empathy and genuine interest in supporting the autism community highlight his unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of those we serve.”Autism Behavior Services Inc. remains dedicated to working alongside partners like IEHP to improve access to autism resources and create a brighter future for families in the community. With improved access to autism therapy in San Bernardino and Riverside, these efforts are certainly paving the way to build greater understanding and community bonds.For more information about Autism Behavior Services Inc. and its programs, visit https://autismbehaviorservices.com/ . You can also email info@autismbehaviorservices.com or call 1-855-581-0100.About Autism Behavior Services Inc.Autism Behavior Services Inc. is committed to providing evidence-based therapies and compassionate support to individuals with autism and their families. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life for those we serve by fostering growth, independence, and community inclusion. Through partnerships with organizations like IEHP, we continuously expand access to essential services for families and individuals across Southern California.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.