Texans Voice Concerns Over Rising Electricity Costs and Grid Reliability, Survey Finds

A recent survey reveals that Texans are concerned about rising electricity costs.

ElectricityPlans.com survey reveals widespread dissatisfaction with electricity prices and trust in the power grid among Houston and Dallas residents.

The survey underscores the pressing issues Texans face regarding electricity affordability. Our goal is to give consumers the tools they need to make informed decisions for their home or business.” — Rebecca Bridges, Chief Marketing Officer

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent survey conducted by ElectricityPlans.com highlights growing unease among Texans regarding escalating electricity costs and the reliability of the state's power grid. The April 2025 survey sheds light on consumer sentiments in major urban centers, including Houston and Dallas.Key Findings:• Rising Electricity Bills: Approximately 74% of respondents reported an increase in their electricity bills over the past year. This trend aligns with statewide data indicating that average electricity prices in Texas have surged by over 60% between January 2021 and March 2025, rising from 10¢ per kWh to over 16¢ per kWh for a 12-month contract.• Primary Concern? Price: When selecting an electricity provider, 60% of Texans prioritize price above other factors, indicating a strong sensitivity to cost in the current market.• Efforts to Reduce Costs: Over 90% of those surveyed have taken steps to lower their electricity expenses, such as adjusting thermostat settings, switching providers, or investing in energy-efficient appliances.• Distrust in Grid Reliability: More than half (54%) of respondents expressed a lack of trust in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid's ability to handle extreme weather events, reflecting ongoing concerns about infrastructure resilience. An additional 30% remain uncertain about the grid's resilience.• Investment in Backup Power: Facing frequent outages—experienced by over 85% of respondents in the past year— 38% of Texans have purchased backup power sources. Among these, 48% opted for portable generators, 27% for standby generators and 13% for backup batteries.ElectricityPlans.com, a Houston-based company, offers a platform for consumers to compare electricity plans and rates, aiming to simplify the process of selecting an energy provider in Texas's deregulated market.Complete survey results are available on the ElectricityPlans.com blog.

