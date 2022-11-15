ElectricityPlans.com Named to 18th Annual Aggie 100 List of Fastest-Growing Companies
Electricity Marketplace Helps Consumers Shop for Electricity in Deregulated StatesHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ElectricityPlans.com of Cypress, Texas is among the top 100 companies from around the world recently selected for the 18th annual Aggie 100 which honors the fastest growing companies owned by former students of Texas A&M University. ElectricityPlans.com, an online shopping site for home and business electricity, was ranked number 21 on the Aggie 100, based on their compound annual growth rate of 74.968% from 2019 to 2021. The Aggie 100 is sponsored by the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M University.
Co-founders Kelly Bedrich ’92 and Shannon Bedrich ’92, created ElectricityPlans.com in 2017 to help Texas consumers shop for electricity for their home or business. The site’s tools let users compare power prices by zip code and usage. The site also has tips on how to reduce electricity usage.
The company originated to solve an issue that’s all too common for Texas consumers in areas where electricity is deregulated: how to make the right choice in electricity plans.
Says CEO Kelly Bedrich, “About 6 years ago, we went to the state-sponsored website to shop for our electricity contract renewal. We were overwhelmed with teaser rates, misleading legal terms and general confusion about what contract would be best for our home’s usage. We thought there had to be a better way. That turned into creating a website where consumers could transparently compare electricity rates and plans.”
According to CFO Shannon Bedrich, with the changing landscape of energy, services like ElectricityPlans.com will be even more important to consumers. “We help consumers compare electric vehicle charging plans, solar buyback and green energy options as well as traditional energy to find the right fit for their home.”
“This year saw our second-highest number of applications ever, indicating just how competitive these rankings have become. This 18th class of the Aggie 100 represents the cream that has truly risen to the top, and we’re honored to be a part of their company’s story and success,” said Blake Petty ’98, executive director of the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship.
ElectricityPlans is one of 25 Houston metro area (Houston, Cypress, Hempstead, The Woodlands, Spring, Montgomery, Shenandoah, Pearland & Katy) companies that received this year’s Aggie 100 honor, and one of 2 companies from Cypress, Texas.
A complete list of Aggie 100 companies, including past years, can be viewed at www.aggie100.com.
About ElectricityPlans.com
ElectricityPlans.com, based in Cypress, Texas, is an online shopping site for home and business electricity in deregulated electricity markets including Texas, Ohio and Connecticut. Parent company Cypress Capital Ventures LLC also operates NaturalGasPlans.com, which helps consumers shop for natural gas in deregulated markets.
