Investigation Into TennCare Fraud Leads to Arrest of Texas Couple

MEMPHIS – An investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a man and woman from Texas.

In July 2024, TBI received information from a TennCare Managed Care Organization alleging a couple from Texas submitted fraudulent claims for the care of a patient in Memphis. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that from January 2024 through November 2024, Richard and Tammy Banks submitted personal care claims for the Memphis patient for care not rendered while they resided in Texas, causing TennCare a loss of thousands of dollars.

In April 2025, Richard Banks (DOB 04/19/1972) and Tammy Banks (DOB 08/09/1975) were arrested and charged with one count each of Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 and were subsequently booked into the Shelby County Jail.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

