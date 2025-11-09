TBI Agents Investigating Crockett County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 28th Judicial District Attorney General Frederick Agee, TBI Agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Crockett County.

Preliminary information indicates that around 9:18 pm, an officer with the Gadsden Police Department was dispatched to a domestic disturbance call in the 100 block of Mason Grove Road in Gadsden, TN.

A deputy with the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office responded to back up the Gadsden officer at the scene. Upon entrance into the residence, and for reasons still under investigation, law enforcement officers fired their service weapons striking a male subject who was subsequently hospitalized. No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer was justified in these matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s Involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective departments to answer as they see fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

