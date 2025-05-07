Medify Air Teams Up to Give Back to the West Coast With Over $2.5 Million In Donations

Medify Air announced today that they recently completed a large filter donation of over $2 million worth of product to the West Coast in California.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medify Air announced today that they recently completed a large filter donation of over $2 million worth of product to the West Coast. LA County suffered massive destruction from the January wildfires, and many community members have been working to rebuild. Surrounding counties have also been dealing with higher levels of air pollutants due to the wildfire smoke. Many schools around California are also working to improve their indoor air quality for their students and staff.

Recently, Medify Air had the opportunity to work with Brown University, the School of Public Health, the Penn Air Group, SMART, SMACNA, FEMA, LA Dream Center, STAT Network, and Washington State Department of Health to organize this latest donation. "At Medify Air, our mission has always been to improve lives through cleaner indoor air. We’re honored to have worked alongside many passionate organizations to deliver these much-needed resources. This donation is just one example of what’s possible when we have a shared purpose." - Tony Colaneri, VP of Research and Development at Medify Air.

Medify Air is proud of the impact of its West Coast donations on California. Medify Air donated $2,638,679 worth of air purifiers and filters. Medify encourages all of its customers to learn more about these organizations and reach out if they are interested in supporting their efforts. You can learn more about this donation on our website.

Medify Air was established in 2018 to improve indoor air quality for all. Today, they offer a complete product line of HEPA air purifiers for various room sizes in homes and institutions, and is the number one air purifier for schools nationwide.



