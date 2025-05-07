Summit 360 Expands with Basecamp Asset Management and Ascend Field Services, As Full-Circle IT Asset Solution Provider

Summit 360 launches Basecamp Asset Management & Ascend Field Services, strengthening its role as a full-service IT asset partner.

EAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit 360, a leading value-added reseller (VAR) of IT hardware and software solutions, is proud to launch two new service offerings: Basecamp Asset Management and Ascend Field Services. These additions mark a significant evolution of Summit 360’s capabilities, solidifying its position as a full-service IT asset partner by delivering support that stretches far beyond the point of sale.

The introduction of Basecamp Asset Management represents the natural next step in the growth of Summit 360’s ITAD business unit, which was originally launched in 2021. What began with responsible recycling and remarketing has organically evolved, led by customer demand, into staging, tagging, secure warehousing, custom configurations, imaging, retrievals, and deployments.

Through Basecamp, Summit 360 now offers these asset lifecycle services and traditional certified ITAD services, ensuring responsible, secure, and value-maximizing outcomes at every step.

Complementing this is the launch of Ascend Field Services, providing hands-on, scalable support for IT infrastructure through on-site secure decommissioning and data destruction, installs, moves, adds, and changes, as well as custom project-based services.

Together, Basecamp and Ascend allow Summit 360 to help simplify throughout every stage of the asset lifecycle.

“Adding Basecamp and Ascend to our service offering solidifies our ability to comprehensively support infrastructure needs,” said Nick Ehrman, Director, Go-To-Market Strategy at Summit 360. “With Basecamp in particular, combining our hardware expertise, brand partnerships, ISO-certified warehouse, and technical staff is a powerful tool that our clients can easily integrate into their overall IT strategy.”

Summit 360 has always delivered value by pairing top-tier IT products with expert guidance. With Basecamp and Ascend, that commitment grows deeper, offering clients a true end-to-end partnership from procurement to implementation to long-term management.

About Summit 360

With over 30 years of experience as a nationwide IT reseller, Summit 360 delivers specialized expertise in refurbished hardware solutions and comprehensive infrastructure support. Using a brand-neutral approach, Summit 360 provides customers with clear options, side-by-side comparisons, and expert guidance—backed by services and software licensing supporting IT infrastructure.

