Dexian Releases 2025 Work Futures Study: AI Momentum Exposes Talent Readiness Gap

New research explores how emerging technologies and evolving worker priorities are reshaping the employment landscape.

Organizations must invest in technology while equally committing to developing the talent needed to use it strategically and responsibly. That’s the only way to stay competitive in the long run.” — Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEO

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dexian, a leading provider of talent and technology solutions, today released its 2025 Work Futures Study , spotlighting the trends reshaping the workforce in the year ahead. Now in its second year, the report reveals a future not divided between people and technology, but instead defined by how well organizations can fuse the two.Based on a December 2024 survey of 1,000 IT and HR decision-makers and 2,000 U.S. workers, the study explores the intersection of innovation, hiring models, skill development, and workplace values. The results reveal a fast-moving technological landscape that’s outpacing most companies’ talent strategies.Artificial intelligence (AI), automation, 5G, and cloud platforms are getting the spotlight in 2025, with 84% of IT decision-makers planning to invest in AI this year. But that attention may be outpacing action. Just 38% of employers say their organizations are “very prepared” to integrate AI and machine learning into daily operations, exposing a widening gap between technological ambition and workforce readiness.“It’s easy to get caught up in the promises of emerging technologies, but innovation doesn’t succeed without the people to power it,” said Maruf Ahmed , CEO of Dexian. “AI was never meant to replace learning and development. If anything, it raises the bar. Organizations must invest in technology while equally committing to developing the talent needed to use it strategically and responsibly. That’s the only way to stay competitive in the long run.”This reality is fueling a major shift in hiring models. Approximately half of IT hiring decision-makers now prioritize skills and potential over traditional credentials, and nearly as many are easing degree-centric education requirements. Companies are also broadening remote work options and investing in internal mobility as ways to meet evolving talent demands.“At Dexian, we actively listen to both the employer and worker experience,” said Kip Havel , Chief Marketing Officer. “We help organizations align their strategies with what people want, like upskilling opportunities, flexibility, and meaningful work, and what businesses need, which is adaptable, tech-ready talent. Any best-practice future workforce is built on equal parts technology and human connection.”Even the most forward-thinking tech investments can stall if employees aren’t equipped to keep up. Yet the Work Futures study shows that only 29% of workers say they feel very prepared to meet future technological demands. And among IT professionals, only 36% believe their skills are very advanced, despite 69% having access to upskilling programs. In contrast, just 37% of the broader workforce has been offered similar opportunities, though nearly half of those without access say they would eagerly participate if given the chance.The study also makes clear what today’s workforce is asking for: flexibility, inclusion, and growth. As return-to-office expectations rise, employees continue to prioritize remote and hybrid roles. Nearly half of IT leaders plan to expand remote offerings in 2025, recognizing flexibility as a top driver of retention alongside competitive pay and professional development. Workers are also looking for a deeper sense of belonging. While some organizations are scaling back DEI initiatives amid political and economic pressures, more than 80% of employees say that DEI remains a vital part of team dynamics and hiring decisions.Employees want training that goes beyond technical upskilling to include creativity, adaptability, and emotional intelligence. Echoing this sentiment, 92% of decision-makers recognize these skills as equally critical. As the pace of innovation accelerates, so does the need for organizations to evolve in parallel by creating cultures that support continuous learning and meaningful inclusion. The message is clear: to thrive in the AI era, organizations can’t afford to choose between investing in people or platforms. They must do both – and do it well.About the Work Futures StudyDexian’s latest research study, the 2025 Work Futures Study, was conducted in December 2024 among 1,000 IT and HR decision-makers, as well as 2,000 workers. The study examines a range of trends impacting the world of work in 2025 from emerging tech, hiring challenges, and upskilling to DEI, remote work, and what attracts and retains workers. The full report is available at https://dexian.com/workforce-trends-2025/ About DexianDexian stands at the forefront of talent + technology solutions with a presence spanning more than 70 locations worldwide and a team exceeding 10,000 professionals. As one of the largest technology and professional staffing companies and one of the largest minority-owned staffing companies in the United States, Dexian combines over 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge technologies to deliver comprehensive global services and support. The company’s unique platform combines global scale with full-service staffing, technology, and workforce solutions to create the most complete service offering on the market. With its expansive onshore, nearshore, and offshore network of top-tier professionals, Dexian connects the right talent and the right technology with the right organizations to deliver trajectory-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals. To learn more, please visit www.dexian.com

