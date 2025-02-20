Dexian® Unifies Global Operations to Power Next-Generation Talent and Technology Solutions

Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEO. Dexian's registered logo in black.

Dexian completes corporate consolidation initiative and unifies global operations under the Dexian umbrella to power next-gen talent and technology solutions.

This represents a defining moment in our journey, and it’s a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation.” — Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEO

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dexian, a global leader in talent + technology solutions with more than 70 locations and 10,000 employees worldwide, today announced the completion of its corporate consolidation initiative. By unifying the global operations of its legacy companies, DISYS and Signature Consultants, Dexian has enhanced its ability to deliver comprehensive staffing, IT and workforce solutions. This transformation – backed by the company's extensive customer research and audience testing – aligns Dexian’s suite of offerings with the evolving needs of its clients and consultants, ensuring faster, more robust capabilities to meet complex enterprise demands.Launched in 2023, the Dexian brand was designed to evolve strategically, integrating the strongest elements of its legacy companies and acquisitions while advancing future-focused practices that clients and consultants can rely on for the long term. The changes announced today will enhance customers’ ability to navigate and leverage Dexian’s global solutions platform, which spans 13 countries and offers services including technology and professional staffing, ERP solutions, government solutions, IT solutions, and talent development."This represents a defining moment in our journey, and it’s a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation," said Maruf Ahmed , Dexian's Chief Executive Officer. “At Dexian, we embrace Black Sky Thinking , pushing beyond conventional limits to deliver truly transformative solutions. By uniting the whole of Dexian’s offerings under a single, strategic vision, we can better empower organizations to tackle their most pressing challenges with speed, precision, and purpose.”Ahmed explained that this evolution reflects a proactive response to shifting market dynamics, reinforcing Dexian’s ability to meet the growing demand for a complete partner that can seamlessly deliver both world-class talent and enterprise technology solutions. By unifying its brand, market presence, and services under a cohesive identity, Dexian is streamlining the customer experience, making it easier to navigate its offerings and access the innovative solutions companies need to stay competitive.Dexian’s multi-year customer research and audience testing program confirmed strong market recognition for its brand while identifying opportunities to further clarify and showcase its full range of services."The progress we’ve made is the direct result of deep engagement with our clients and consultants to understand what they need most," said Kip Havel , Chief Marketing Officer at Dexian. “Our research reinforced what we’ve always known – leading businesses seek a partner that seamlessly delivers a wide range of integrated talent and technology solutions. They need solutions that not only address today’s challenges but also evolve alongside their business goals. At the same time, our consultants want opportunities to work with these industry leaders and gain a competitive edge in connecting with them. We’ve strengthened our ability to provide those high-impact programs that drive substantial business results.”With its full suite of services underneath one comprehensive portfolio, Dexian is the industry’s premier provider of talent + technology solutions, delivering cohesive programs that create substantial business impact. For more information about Dexian, visit www.dexian.com.About DexianDexian stands at the forefront of talent + technology solutions with a presence spanning more than 70 locations worldwide and a team exceeding 10,000 professionals. As one of the largest technology and professional staffing companies and one of the largest minority-owned staffing companies in the United States, Dexian combines over 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge technologies to deliver comprehensive global services and support.The company’s unique platform combines global scale with full-service staffing, technology, and workforce solutions to create the most complete service offering on the market. With its expansive onshore, nearshore, and offshore network of top-tier professionals, Dexian connects the right talent and the right technology with the right organizations to deliver trajectory-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals.To learn more, please visit www.dexian.com.

