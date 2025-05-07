A.T. Cross Company Announces Transition of Business Gift Channel to Manuscript Pen Company in the UK & Ireland

Manuscript Pen Company will become the exclusive distributor of the A.T. Cross brand's business gift channel in the UK and Ireland.

With a deep understanding of the Cross brand, strong market presence, and an agile, customer-focused approach, Manuscript is ideally positioned to drive continued growth in the corporate gifting space” — Charl Townsend

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Effective June 1, 2025, Manuscript Pen Company will become the exclusive distributor of the A.T. Cross brand's business gift channel in the UK and Ireland. A.T. Cross Company is excited to announce a strategic transition of its Business Gift channel to Manuscript Pen Company, the exclusive distributor of Cross writing instruments in the UK and Ireland retail channel. Effective June 1, 2025, this move represents a significant step in strengthening our go-to-market strategy and aligning resources to better serve the evolving needs of the UK and Ireland business gift sector.Manuscript Pen Company is a trusted and valued partner of A.T. Cross. With a deep understanding of the Cross brand, strong market presence, and an agile, customer-focused approach, Manuscript is ideally positioned to drive continued growth in the corporate gifting space.To ensure a smooth transition, we are pleased to confirm that Sarah Cooper, Head of Business Gift, will join Manuscript Pen Company as of June 1, 2025. Sarah's move ensures continuity in relationships, deep category knowledge, and a commitment to maintaining the high standards of service and expertise our customers have come to expect. This continuity is a testament to our dedication to providing uninterrupted service and support to our stakeholders.A.T. Cross will continue processing and fulfilling all open orders as usual before the transition date. From June 1, 2025, all new and outstanding (pending) orders will be transferred to Manuscript Pen Company for fulfilment. Customers will be kept informed throughout this process to ensure clarity, consistency, and uninterrupted service.This transition reflects our confidence in the long-term opportunity within the business gift market and our commitment to delivering the best possible experience to our partners and customers.We want to reassure all our stakeholders that we are fully committed to supporting you through this transition. We are confident that this partnership will unlock new opportunities and continued success for the Cross brand in the business gift channel. We appreciate your continued trust and look forward to our continued collaboration.For more information about Manuscript and to begin onboarding processes, contact mpcsalesteam@manuscriptpen.com or visit their website at https://manuscriptpen.com/uk-distribution/cross

