A.T. Cross Company Appoints Giuseppe Rizzo as New CEO

Giuseppe “Pino” Rizzo appointed as new CEO for A.T. Cross Company

A.T. Cross names Giuseppe “Pino” Rizzo as CEO, bringing luxury expertise to lead the iconic fine writing brand into a new era of growth and innovation.

With my background in the luxury stationery and the gifting market, I see tremendous opportunity to further elevate Cross as a preferred brand for both consumers and businesses.” — Pino Rizzo

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A.T. Cross Company, a global leader in the fine writing instrument industry with a legacy of over 175 years, is pleased to announce the appointment of Giuseppe “Pino” Rizzo as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.Mr. Rizzo brings over two decades of experience in luxury goods and consumer products, having held leadership positions at Ferrero Group and Moleskine. His expertise in brand development and global market expansion will guide Cross's future evolution and growth and aligns with the company's commitment to craftsmanship, customer excellence, and innovation.“This is an exhilarating time to join such a storied brand and dynamic industry,” said Rizzo. “For nearly two centuries, A.T. Cross Company has served as an icon in fine writing. We have maintained our market leadership through an unwavering commitment to quality, service, and innovation, including our industry-leading Lifetime Mechanical Warranty. As we chart our future, we are investing in technology, product development, and customer experience to accelerate growth. With my background in the luxury stationery and the gifting market, I see tremendous opportunity to further elevate Cross as a preferred brand for both consumers and businesses. I am excited to lead Cross into its next era, bringing fresh energy to our culture, strategic focus to our organization, and bold innovation to our individual and business/corporate customers.”The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Russ Roenick, expressed strong confidence in Rizzo’s ability to drive Cross forward. “Pino’s expertise, strategic mindset, and passion for excellence make him the ideal leader for Cross's next chapter. We look forward to seeing Cross continue to grow and thrive under his leadership.”About A.T. Cross CompanyFounded in 1846, A.T. Cross Company is a pioneer in the design and manufacturing of fine writing instruments. With a commitment to craftsmanship and quality, A.T. Cross has established itself as a trusted brand that continues to innovate and inspire.For more information about A.T. Cross and its products, please visit www.cross.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.