Attorney General Jackley Encourages Public To Remember Fallen Law Enforcement Officers Wednesday

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley encourages the public to remember the state’s fallen law enforcement officers as the annual South Dakota Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony is held Wednesday in Pierre.

“The Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony honors law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.  This ceremony is our way of paying tribute to their memories and to their loved ones who have been left behind,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Wednesday’s observance begins at 9:10 a.m. CDT with a procession from the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, located at 1302 E. Highway 14, in Pierre to the Law Enforcement Memorial at Capitol Lake near the State Capitol. A wreath laying ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m. at Capitol Lake.  A memorial service will follow at 10 a.m. at the Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., across from the state Capitol.

National Correctional Officers Week is being observed this week. National Peace Officers Memorial Day is May 15.

