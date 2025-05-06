Hissho Sushi relocates headquarters, launches first South Carolina operation in York County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Hissho Sushi, one of the nation’s largest sushi distributors, today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters and primary distribution operations to York County. With an investment of $5 million, the relocation will create 146 new jobs and mark the company’s first operational footprint in South Carolina.

Founded in 1998, Hissho Sushi partners with retailers across the country to deliver fresh, premium sushi and Asian-inspired products to over 2,500 locations nationwide. Known for its innovation, quality and chef-led model, Hissho Sushi has become a trusted name in grocery, university and corporate campus foodservice.

The new facility — located at 3621 Lazy Hawk Road in Rock Hill — will serve as both Hissho Sushi’s headquarters and franchisee training center, as well as a central hub for nationwide distribution.

Operations are expected to be online in August 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Hissho Sushi team are encouraged to visit hisshosushi.com/careers.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $150,000 Set-Aside grant to York County to assist with the costs of road improvements.

QUOTES

“Relocating to South Carolina is a major milestone in Hissho Sushi’s continued growth story. York County offers us the space, resources and talent we need to fuel our next chapter, and we’re excited to become part of this vibrant community. This move allows us to expand our operations while maintaining the high standards of quality and service our customers expect.” -Hissho Sushi President Matt Wilken

“Today, South Carolina celebrates another win with Hissho Sushi’s decision to relocate and establish operations in York County. We celebrate the 146 new jobs Hissho Sushi is bringing to our state and look forward to the positive impact this investment will have in York County and beyond in the years ahead.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Hissho Sushi’s $5 million investment and new operation in York County is a testament to South Carolina’s thriving business climate and food distribution industry. Congratulations to Hissho Sushi and York County on this announcement and the opportunities it will create in the local community.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Hissho Sushi’s decision to relocate its headquarters to York County is a meaningful win for our community. This investment brings quality jobs to our residents and highlights the advantages our region offers for companies looking to build and thrive. We’re proud to welcome Hissho Sushi to York County as they begin this next chapter.” -York County Council Vice Chairman Tom Audette

FIVE FAST FACTS