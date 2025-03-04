Zenni Optical Becomes Official Eyewear of the Disc Golf Pro Tour

Zenni x DGPT

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) is pleased to announce that Zenni Optical, the eyewear industry’s leading online retailer, is now the Tour’s official eyewear partner!The multi-year partnership deal, brokered by Pivot Agency, establishes Zenni Optical as the exclusive eyewear partner of the DGPT. The partnership will manifest across a range of interactive activities, including a Zenni-branded farthest hole activation at all U.S.-based Tour events, along with extensive eye health and educational promotional packages on Tour-owned channels.In celebration of this partnership, fans can use code DGPT for 10% off their order at zennipartners.pxf.io/DGPT “We’re thrilled to welcome Zenni Optical as the Official Eyewear of the Disc Golf Pro Tour,” said Sean Jack, VP of Partnerships. “Clear vision is essential in disc golf, and Zenni’s top-grade, cost-effective eyewear will enhance the experience for players and fans alike. This partnership is an exciting opportunity to elevate the sport and grow the disc golf community together!"“We are incredibly excited to join the disc golf community,” said Robb Chiarini, Head of Partnerships, Licensing, & Events at Zenni Optical. “The partnership with the Disc Golf Pro Tour is a collaborative effort, creating both entertaining and engaging eye-health educational content alongside innovative eyewear solutions for players and fans at all levels.”"If you haven't scheduled your yearly eye exam, now is the perfect time,” said Matthew Potthoff, Director of Esports & Gaming at Pivot. "We're thrilled to see Zenni join the Disc Golf Pro Tour as the official eyewear partner. This collaboration is a perfect fit, bringing high-quality, affordable eyewear to a passionate and engaging community. It’s been a pleasure for PIVOT to play a role in making this partnership happen."About ZenniZenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective glasses and sunglasses curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at under $10, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Monster Jam, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Jrue Holiday, Sam Cassell and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zenni.com/press About the Disc Golf Pro TourThe Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) is the Official Pro Tour of the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA). The DGPT creates disc golf’s grandest stages at premier venues for the world’s best disc golfers in order to transmit the story of professional disc golf as an engaging, high-quality experience that inspires and grows fans of the sport on-site and online. The Disc Golf Pro Tour also owns and operates the Disc Golf Network, the home of live disc golf coverage and a collaborative space for disc golf storytelling across the industry. For more information on the Disc Golf Pro Tour, visit DGPT.com

