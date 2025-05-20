Belmont City Press LLC Announces Sheila Taylor as a Best-Selling Author for Endurance Is a Choice

Taking top spot in multiple categories across Canada, including best-selling triathlon book, Sheila Taylor brings the lessons of endurance to the masses.

Sheila’s success is no surprise. As a coach, she leads with heart but never lets you off the hook. Her book, like her coaching, is the perfect mix of kindness, grit and real results.” — Red Hilton, Publisher, Belmont City Press LLC

HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belmont City Press LLC is proud to announce that Sheila Taylor, founder of TriMotionCoach.com and author of Endurance Is a Choice : From Start Lines to Life’s Challenges, has officially become a best-selling author. The book, which launched on April 24, quickly rose to the top of national best-seller rankings in Canada, including the No. 1 triathlon book and a leading position in the exercise and fitness category.Endurance Is a Choice is more than a memoir or a training guide. It is a heartfelt and inspiring exploration of how endurance, both physical and emotional, can become a transformative mindset. Taylor, a certified triathlon coach and late-blooming athlete, uses her own journey to help others reframe setbacks and redefine success. As the founder of TriMotionCoach.com, she has coached athletes of all levels, from beginners to Ironman hopefuls, with the belief that anyone can thrive through structure, support and community.“We knew this book would resonate, but watching it take off in this way confirms what we’ve always believed about Sheila’s voice and message,” said Red Hilton, publisher at Belmont City Press. “Sheila is a storyteller, a mentor and a motivator. Her blend of warmth, vulnerability and real-life coaching wisdom makes this book a gift to anyone pursuing growth, whether in sport, business or life.”Endurance Is a Choice encourages readers to see themselves not through limitations, but through potential. Whether facing their first 5K, recovering from grief or redefining goals in midlife, Taylor’s message is clear: endurance is something we all can choose. Her blend of coaching insights, emotional reflection and practical tools helps readers stand tall on what she calls “the podium of life.”“I honestly didn’t expect this,” Taylor said. “As a coach, I want everyone I work with to achieve their own personal win, whatever that looks like. Seeing this book land where it has reinforces what I tell my clients every day: that showing up and staying consistent can lead to something remarkable. I just hope readers feel seen in these pages and realize that endurance is something we all can choose.”The ideal audience for Endurance Is a Choice includes readers over 30 who are curious, motivated and ready to make personal changes through physical challenge. Taylor's clients often start with one discipline—running, cycling or swimming—and eventually build up to multisport competition. Her practical coaching approach, combined with deeply personal storytelling, makes the book relevant for elite athletes and everyday readers alike.Readers gain not only inspiration but tools. From fueling tips and race-day mindset to navigating grief and rebuilding confidence, the book moves beyond sport into life lessons. Taylor shares the influence of her late brother, who introduced her to triathlon before losing his battle with addiction, and how his legacy continues to shape her work.Taylor writes with deep vulnerability, especially when reflecting on her triathlon journey with her brother. Training side by side gave them a shared purpose and a brief but powerful sense of recovery and connection. In the book, she honors his memory while acknowledging that healing looks different for everyone. For some, setting endurance goals and replacing destructive habits with structure, movement and community becomes a form of recovery. Taylor’s reflections remind readers that resilience often begins with a single decision: to move forward—one step, one stroke or one pedal at a time.“From the back of the pack to becoming a coach, I’ve made every mistake and learned every lesson along the way,” Taylor writes. “My hope is that others can use what I’ve learned to get to their version of the finish line a little stronger and a little sooner.”The book’s early success is being recognized across endurance communities and among wellness and personal development readers. Taylor’s focus on gratitude, community and showing up with intention resonates far beyond the racecourse.Simon Wessels, a triathlete and former client, praised Taylor’s coaching and the impact of her methods.“I had the pleasure of working with Sheila and highly recommend her to any triathlete or endurance athlete who is either looking to do their first race or take their performance to the next level,” Wessels said. “Sheila brings an intentional balance of race and programming expertise, motivational coaching and personalized attention to every session she coaches.”He highlighted the tangible improvements he gained as an athlete.“She provided me with tips I would not have otherwise known as a new triathlete, and her swim, bike and run sessions served a purpose for all athletes in the community,” he said. “Most importantly, she gave me the confidence and mental strength I needed to take on numerous long-distance races in a short time period.”Wessels also emphasized the technical benefit of her open-water swim sessions.“Her swim drills translate to not only pool performance but, most importantly, to the open water,” he said. “I’ve noticed significant improvements, from increased calm and focus at the start line all the way to the swim finish.”He concluded by highlighting Taylor’s inclusive and community-driven approach.“No matter your level of experience or ability, Sheila makes you feel like you’re the most important person she is working with,” he said. “She validates your experience, understands your perspective and tailors her approach to you.”James Dennison, a friend of Taylor's and fellow athlete, offered a broader reflection on the book’s message.“Endurance makes us resilient. It helps in all aspects of our lives—professionally and personally,” Dennison said. “If you know me, you know I’m always pushing my own limits and surrounding myself with people who do the same. It’s no surprise that a friend and mentor like Sheila, who has coached me through some of my toughest challenges, wrote a book that hit No. 1. Endurance Is a Choice is more than a title; it’s a mindset that shows up in every part of life. Her story challenges us all to reach higher, dig deeper and realize what we’re capable of.”Dennison quoted one of the book’s key takeaways.“‘Endurance is a choice. Every day, you have the choice to show up. Every day, you have the choice to keep going. Every day, you have the choice to push a little harder. Not because you have to, but because you can.’”Dennison concluded, “I strongly recommend this book to all of my friends and colleagues. It will be the best money you’ve ever spent.”About the AuthorSheila Taylor is a certified triathlon coach, ultramarathoner and endurance athlete based in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. She began her endurance journey at age 40 and has since coached dozens of athletes through TriMotionCoach.com. Her work emphasizes mindset, structure and the belief that every athlete, regardless of background, has the potential to grow through endurance.About TriMotionCoach.comFounded in 2022, TriMotion Coaching provides personalized training and community-driven support for athletes at all levels. From beginners preparing for their first sprint race to seasoned competitors, TriMotion focuses on individual progress, structured guidance and the power of showing up. Learn more at www.trimotioncoach.com About Belmont City Press LLCBelmont City Press LLC is a Boston-based PR and marketing agency masquerading as a boutique book publisher. Specializing in elevating entrepreneurs, coaches and thought leaders, BCP helps clients turn their stories into strategic tools for visibility, credibility and business growth. Learn more at www.belmontcitypress.com

