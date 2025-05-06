Tuesday, May 6, 2025
CANADA, June 5 - 11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will arrive at the White House.
Open coverage
11:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, in the Oval Office.
Pool spray
12:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend an official luncheon given by the President.
Closed to media
3:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a media availability at the Embassy of Canada to the United States.
Open coverage
