West Ada School District Announces Free Summer Meals for Children at Multiple Open Sites

Access to healthy meals should never stop when school ends” — Anne Brock, MS, RDN, LD

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Ada School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Meals will be provided to all children ages 1–18, without charge, regardless of income or school enrollment.Children do not need to be enrolled in West Ada School District to participate.The program begins June 2, 2025, and continues through August 1, 2025, at multiple locations across the district, including schools, parks, and libraries. No application or registration is required. Meals are served on-site and must be consumed during the scheduled times.“Access to healthy meals should never stop when school ends,” said Anne Brock, MS, RDN, LD, Director of School Nutrition for West Ada School District. “The Summer Food Service Program helps ensure that our children have the nutrition they need to thrive all year long, and we encourage families to take advantage of this free resource.”Participating Meal SitesSchool Locations:Meridian Middle School – 1507 W 8th Street, Meridian, ID 83642June 2 – June 27Breakfast: 9:35 AM – 10:30 AMLunch: 11:50 AM – 1:15 PMDesert Sage Elementary School – 9325 W Mossywood Drive, Boise, ID 83709June 2 – August 1Breakfast: 8:00 AM – 8:30 AMLunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PMPeregrine Elementary School – 1860 W Waltman Street, Meridian, ID 83642June 2 – August 1Breakfast: 10:00 AM – 10:30 AMLunch: 11:30 AM – 12:15 PMPark and Community Locations (Lunch Only):Tully Park – 2500 N Linder Road, Meridian, ID 83646June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PMEagle Library – 100 Stierman Way, Eagle, ID 83616June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PMJulius M. Kleiner Park – 1900 N Records Avenue, Meridian, ID 83646June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PMFuller Park – 3761 W Park Creek Drive, Meridian, ID 83642June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PMHunter’s Creek Park – 1500 N Star Road, Star, ID 83669June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PMHub 365 – 915 N Cloverdale Road, Boise, ID 83713June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 11:30 AM – 12:15 PMSpecial Summer EventsJune 11, 2025 | 12:00–1:00 PM – Summer Feeding Kickoff at Tully ParkFeaturing: Bookmobile, STEM activities, smoothie bike, and more!June 12, 2025 | 12:00–1:00 PM – Summer Feeding Kickoff at Kleiner ParkFeaturing: Prizes, community partners, and fun activities.July 17, 2025 | 12:00–1:00 PM – Westy’s Birthday Party at Tully ParkCelebrate with Westy, West Ada’s school nutrition dragon who promotes healthy eating and exercise.July 18, 2025 | 12:00–1:00 PM – Westy’s Birthday Party at Kleiner ParkMore birthday fun with Westy and community guests!For more information about the SFSP and a full list of sites, visit https://www.westada.org/article/2193963 or contact the Nutrition Services Department.

