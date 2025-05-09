West Ada School District Announces Free Summer Meals for Children at Multiple Open Sites
Access to healthy meals should never stop when school ends”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Ada School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Meals will be provided to all children ages 1–18, without charge, regardless of income or school enrollment.
Children do not need to be enrolled in West Ada School District to participate.
The program begins June 2, 2025, and continues through August 1, 2025, at multiple locations across the district, including schools, parks, and libraries. No application or registration is required. Meals are served on-site and must be consumed during the scheduled times.
“Access to healthy meals should never stop when school ends,” said Anne Brock, MS, RDN, LD, Director of School Nutrition for West Ada School District. “The Summer Food Service Program helps ensure that our children have the nutrition they need to thrive all year long, and we encourage families to take advantage of this free resource.”
Participating Meal Sites
School Locations:
Meridian Middle School – 1507 W 8th Street, Meridian, ID 83642
June 2 – June 27
Breakfast: 9:35 AM – 10:30 AM
Lunch: 11:50 AM – 1:15 PM
Desert Sage Elementary School – 9325 W Mossywood Drive, Boise, ID 83709
June 2 – August 1
Breakfast: 8:00 AM – 8:30 AM
Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM
Peregrine Elementary School – 1860 W Waltman Street, Meridian, ID 83642
June 2 – August 1
Breakfast: 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM
Lunch: 11:30 AM – 12:15 PM
Park and Community Locations (Lunch Only):
Tully Park – 2500 N Linder Road, Meridian, ID 83646
June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM
Eagle Library – 100 Stierman Way, Eagle, ID 83616
June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM
Julius M. Kleiner Park – 1900 N Records Avenue, Meridian, ID 83646
June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM
Fuller Park – 3761 W Park Creek Drive, Meridian, ID 83642
June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM
Hunter’s Creek Park – 1500 N Star Road, Star, ID 83669
June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM
Hub 365 – 915 N Cloverdale Road, Boise, ID 83713
June 2 – August 1 | Lunch: 11:30 AM – 12:15 PM
Special Summer Events
June 11, 2025 | 12:00–1:00 PM – Summer Feeding Kickoff at Tully Park
Featuring: Bookmobile, STEM activities, smoothie bike, and more!
June 12, 2025 | 12:00–1:00 PM – Summer Feeding Kickoff at Kleiner Park
Featuring: Prizes, community partners, and fun activities.
July 17, 2025 | 12:00–1:00 PM – Westy’s Birthday Party at Tully Park
Celebrate with Westy, West Ada’s school nutrition dragon who promotes healthy eating and exercise.
July 18, 2025 | 12:00–1:00 PM – Westy’s Birthday Party at Kleiner Park
More birthday fun with Westy and community guests!
For more information about the SFSP and a full list of sites, visit https://www.westada.org/article/2193963 or contact the Nutrition Services Department.
