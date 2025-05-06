Agthia Completes Riviere Acquisition, Solidifying Leadership in UAE Water Segment

Agthia Group

• Acquisition adds scale, efficiency, and value across Agthia’s Water & Food portfolio • Transaction is immediately earnings accretive to Agthia

The successful closing of this acquisition marks another milestone in Agthia’s journey of strategic growth and market leadership in the water segment.” — Alan Smith

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agthia Group PJSC (“Agthia” or “the Group”), one of the region’s leading food and beverage companies, has completed its 100% acquisition of Riviere Mineral Water Desalination & Filling Factory LLC ("Riviere"), one of the UAE’s largest players in the bottled water home and office services (HOS) category and a strong brand in the mainstream segment. First announced in March, the acquisition triples Agthia’s household customer base and further cements its leadership in the water segment, in line with its strategy of focused and high-impact growth.The integration of Riviere’s substantial operational infrastructure - which includes three bottling facilities across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, a fleet of over 160 delivery trucks, and more than 780 employees - will immediately enhance manufacturing capabilities, streamline distribution, and strengthen customer service. The acquisition is expected to be immediately earnings accretive, and result in an approximately 6.5% increase to the Group’s Water & Food segment revenues.Alan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Agthia Group, said: “The successful closing of this acquisition marks another milestone in Agthia’s journey of strategic growth and market leadership in the water segment. Riviere’s strong brand, deep customer relationships, and operational excellence perfectly complement our existing capabilities, enabling us to serve a broader customer base and drive long-term sustainable value. We look forward to integrating Riviere into the Agthia family and realizing the full potential of this strategic combination.”Ali Moideen Kankayel, Co-owner of Riviere, added: “Riviere has built a legacy of trust, reliability, and customer-first service in the UAE’s home and office water market. As we move forward with Agthia, I am confident that this partnership will amplify our impact, elevate customer experience, and open new paths for growth.”Riviere will continue to operate under its established brand, ensuring continuity for customers and maximizing brand equity. The acquisition marks another step in Agthia’s growth journey — driving scale, sharpening execution, and reinforcing its position as a leading force in the region’s food and beverage landscape.-ENDS-

