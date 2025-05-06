Autonomi Network Gains Momentum with 40+ Projects in Just a Few Months

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autonomi, the decentralized network launched only a few months ago, has already drawn more than 40 projects to its platform, signalling a strong appetite for a new kind of internet—one that is open, user-led, and beyond the control of centralized entities. Founded by David Irvine, Autonomi is quietly establishing itself as a foundational layer for what many see as the next evolution of the web.The projects already building on Autonomi span a wide range of domains—from decentralized content platforms and Web3 social tools to privacy-first services and distributed data infrastructure. What unites them is a shared commitment to an open digital future where users have sovereignty over their data and online experiences.But Autonomi is not just a platform for developers. Its ground-breaking participation program opens its arms to everyone who believes in a people-powered internet. Supporters can explore the projects being built, vote for the ones they believe in, and become meaningfully attached to their success as they evolve from concept to deployment."Autonomi is about building an internet owned by the people who use it," said David Irvine, founder of the network. "What we’re seeing is a shift—not just in technology, but in power. Developers are coming to us with bold ideas, and everyday people are stepping in to support them. That’s where real change happens."By enabling both technical and non-technical contributors to play a role, Autonomi is cultivating more than just a network—it's growing a movement. With its early momentum and fast-growing ecosystem, the network is becoming a launchpad for projects that want to be part of a freer, fairer digital future. To get involved, vote and show your support to projects, and be attached to their success as they develop and deploy visit impossible-futures.com

