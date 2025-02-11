The Autonomi Network Launches after 19 Years in Development

It's time for Autonomi David Irvine. The man that wouldn't give up on the internet as it could be.

The Autonomi Network launches and in a fitting and somewhat nostalgic move it's utility token ‘ANT’ goes live on crypto exchanges.

This is the next step in our mission to shift power away from the tech giants and into the hands of individuals.” — David Irvine

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Back in 2014 CoinDesk published an article entitled: MaidSafe CEO David Irvine Talks Nature, Ants and Decentralization . In it The Network's founder David Irvine described how ants, neurons, and other natural marvels had guided the structure of a decentralized data platform that was being built by MaidSafe.Today the platform launching and it is known as Autonomi.Much has been written regarding the needed transparency of organisations, including Governments - Autonomi represents the other side of the data transparency debate, with a fearless focus on the right to privacy, permanence and custody for each and every individual.As Autonomi Founder and Architect, David Irvine puts it:“The ever increasing amount of data folks can utilize is great but the rights, privacy and purity of knowledge that everyone should have access to must be protected”.Autonomi is a network that can be run on millions of everyday devices hosting nodes. The Network is a fully decentralized ecosystem for data storage and retrieval. It does not require any single entity or service control as nodes are able to validate and engage (or ignore) one another without intervention.Unlike edge computing and others promoting private, decentralized hosting, The Autonomi Network is autonomous, permanent and has zero subscriptions or recurring fees. To use Autonomi a one-time upload fee is paid to The Network - the uploaded data is then quantum securely encrypted end to end.While the Network is starting close to its final form today, David is sure that the future is also incredibly bright:“With Autonomi, everyday internet users, content creators and app developers will have access to a truly decentralized infrastructure layer - they’re going to be able to build, protect and deploy amazing things. With AI and Robotics changing our World fast, Autonomi now live will ensure each and everyone of us has the chance to be in control of our own knowledge, thoughts and actions”.While there is no central entity involved - Autonomi proudly stating that it is “owned by everyone and controlled by no one”, the not-for-profit Autonomi Foundation, based in Switzerland, is supporting The Network’s launch of ANT and the first 50 years of The Network as it scales.For those wanting to upload data to The Network, whether developers, users or existing platforms looking for a storage solution, such as blockchains, ANT will be the required token for the one time network payment.Autonomi, while currently in the early stages of launch, it will offer internet users:1. Decentralized Data Storage:Combining the spare capacity of everyday devices to form a new, autonomous data and communications layer of the Internet.2. Quantum-Safe Encryption:The Network employs multilayered encryption, ensuring that data remains private and secure during both storage and transit. Nodes cannot determine the content or origin of the data they hold or transmit, even if it is their own.3. User Data Sovereignty:Users have complete control over their personal data, maintaining and controlling access to it while still utilizing rich and accessible services and4. Serverless Web Architecture:Autonomi operates as a fully autonomous data network, eliminating the need for centralized servers and enabling a serverless web experience.5. Built from Everyday Devices:The Network leverages the spare capacity of everyday devices, such as laptops, computers, and mobile phones, to create its infrastructure, promoting inclusivity and broad participation.6. Lifetime Storage with One-Time Fee:Autonomi offers lifetime data storage for a one-time fee, providing a cost-effective solution for long-term data preservation.7. Privacy by Design:The Network's protocol employs multilayered encryption, protecting the privacy of users' data both during storage and transit. Nodes cannot determine the content or origin of the data they hold or transmit, even if it is their own.You can find out more about Autonomi by reading The Network’s White Paper and you can find out more about ANT by visiting the Autonomi website.

