Scality expands distribution with Ingram Micro in ANZ and the South Pacific region

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software for the AI era, announced today the expansion of its distribution network with Ingram Micro in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific region. The growth builds on Scality’s North American relationship with Ingram Micro, giving more organizations in ANZ and the South Pacific region access to Scality’s industry-leading ARTESCA and RING object storage software through the region’s largest IT distributor.

The collaboration equips local businesses and enterprise organizations with sovereign, scalable, and cyber-resilient storage to defend against modern ransomware threats while supporting the increasing demands of AI-powered workloads. Ingram Micro’s established network of partners ensures seamless delivery and expert support for Scality’s solutions to enterprise and government customers across the region.

“The growing threat of ransomware and the acceleration of AI have made secure, high-performance storage a top priority for enterprises in our region,” said Brett Lobwein, country manager for Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific at Scality. “Expanding our reach with Ingram Micro allows us to meet demand through trusted local channels that provide the expertise and support needed for organizations to protect their data and modernize their IT infrastructure.”

The expanded relationship is a natural progression following a year of record-breaking channel momentum for Scality. As highlighted in Scality’s recent partner momentum announcement , 60% of sales are now driven by the VAR community.

Meeting sovereign data requirements with cyber-resilient storage

With governments enforcing more regulations for local, sovereign data protection and cybersecurity readiness, Scality’s solutions help organizations meet stringent compliance requirements. ARTESCA and RING provide immutable, scalable, and cost-effective storage that ensures data remains secure and accessible—even in the face of ransomware attacks.

“Scality strengthens our ability to deliver solutions that address the growing need for sovereign, cyber-resilient data protection,” said Stuart Murray, vendor business manager at Ingram Micro. “With Scality, we help customers to safeguard critical data while innovating for the next generation of AI infrastructure.”



