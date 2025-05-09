Important May 13 Deadline in enCore Energy (EU) Investor Lawsuit, Alleging Financial Misstatements and Internal Control Failures- Hagens Berman

EU Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU), a company focused on the exploration and development of uranium resources, is facing a class-action lawsuit that accuses its leadership of misleading investors and failing to disclose serious financial vulnerabilities. The deadline for investors to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit is May 13, 2025.

The case, formally known as Zhongjian v. enCore Energy Corp. (No. 25-cv-01234, S.D. Tex.), was brought on behalf of shareholders who acquired enCore securities between March 28, 2024, and March 2, 2025. The complaint centers on allegations that enCore and several of its executives violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by making false or incomplete statements about the company’s financial health.

According to the complaint, enCore is accused of lacking robust internal controls over its financial reporting. The lawsuit further contends that the company was unable to capitalize certain exploration and development expenses under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), a move that would have been permitted under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These accounting issues, the complaint asserts, contributed to a dramatic escalation in net losses.

On March 3, 2025, enCore released its fiscal 2024 results, reporting a net loss of $61.3 million-more than double the $25.6 million loss recorded in the previous year. In its public disclosures, the company attributed the widening losses to its inability to capitalize certain costs under GAAP, which would have been allowed under IFRS. Additionally, enCore acknowledged that it had identified a “material weakness” in its internal controls over financial reporting, citing shortcomings in risk assessment, information flow, and monitoring.

These financial disclosures coincided with a sudden change in leadership. On March 2, 2025, enCore announced that Paul Goranson had resigned as chief executive and as a member of the board. Robert Willette, previously the company’s Chief Legal Officer, was named Acting CEO by the board.

The fallout from these revelations was immediate and severe. enCore’s share price plunged more than 46% following the announcements, erasing significant value for investors. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for those who suffered losses during the class period, alleging that shareholders were misled about the true state of the company’s finances.

"The case highlights the risks investors face when companies allegedly fail to maintain rigorous internal controls and transparent financial reporting. Investors rely on accurate information to make informed decisions," said Reed Kathrein, the partner leading the firm's investigation. "When companies fall short, the consequences can be swift and severe."

