'Expedia for Organ Transplants' Oversubscribed $2M Seed Round to Revolutionize Organ Transplant Logistics

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulse Charter Connect (PCC) has oversubscribed a $2 million seed round to modernize and streamline the way lifesaving organs are transported across the United States. The round was co-led by Ivy Ventures and Simplex Ventures, with participation from Cedars Sinai Health Ventures, Belal Badat Ventures, Techstars, The Josephine Collective and strategic angel investors. This new funding brings the Chicago-based startup’s total raised to $3.3 million.The capital will be used to scale operations, enhance PCC’s proprietary logistics software, and expand its national footprint. Often referred to as the “Expedia for Organ Transplants,” Pulse Charter Connect offers a first-of-its-kind platform that increases operational efficiencies by connecting transplant centers with air and ground fleets to ensure seamless, efficient, and safe transportation of organs and surgical teams.“Laura and the Pulse team are tackling one of the most pressing challenges in healthcare logistics—with the speed, precision, and transparency that should be mandatory,” said Scott Kraege, Managing Partner at Ivy Ventures.“Their rapid traction, deep technical acumen, and relentless focus on mission are exactly what we look for in early-stage investments. We’re proud to support their journey and help scale their impact.”Founded in 2022 by Laura Epstein, a former aerospace engineer and ex-FAA, the company was inspired by inefficiencies Epstein witnessed during a consulting project at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business while pursuing her MBA. Combining her experience in aviation and logistics, she built a technology-driven solution to address a life-and-death challenge: the slow, manual coordination of systems still used to transport organs.“This industry presents significant opportunities for improvement, as many processes remain manual and reliant on systems that have yet to evolve to meet today’s critical demands,” said Laura Epstein, Founder and CEO of Pulse Charter Connect.“We’re not just enhancing transportation logistics; we’re introducing modern technology and innovation to a sector that plays a vital role in saving lives, paving the way for a more efficient and impactful future.”Every day, 17 people die while waiting for a transplant. Though about 45,000 organ transplants are performed annually in the U.S., more than 100,000 patients remain on the national waitlist. Pulse Charter Connect helps close that gap by streamlining scheduling, optimizing routing, enabling real-time tracking, and ensuring clear communication among all parties—donor hospitals, transplant centers, and transport partners.Pulse Charter Connect aims to tackle these inefficiencies by offering streamlined communication and scheduling between hospitals and transportation fleets, including real-time tracking, optimized routing, and seamless coordination among all stakeholders–from donors to hospitals to patient recipients.Since the platform’s launch in April 2024, Pulse Charter Connect has already facilitated the transport of organs that have saved over 65 lives across the Midwest and the Mid-Atlantic regions. The startup is a graduate of Techstars, Tampa Bay Wave, and Cedars Sinai Accelerator, and has won multiple awards and pitch competitions throughout the U.S.###About Pulse Charter ConnectPulse Charter Connect is a healthcare logistics company focused on streamlining the scheduling and coordination of organ and surgical team transportation. Its platform leverages real-time data and automation to minimize delays and streamline the organ transplant process. Learn more at www.pulsecharterconnect.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.