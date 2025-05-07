WalliCards Rolls Out Across Europe: A Smart Loyalty Solution Designed for Local Businesses

WalliCards offers digital stamp cards for local businesses

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WalliCards , an innovative digital loyalty platform built for local businesses and service providers, has officially launched across Europe. Already gaining traction in Sweden, Spain, Mexico, and the Philippines, WalliCards is helping business owners, such as coffee shops, hairdressers, and beauticians, retain more customers through proven retention strategies in a new and intuitive way.Unlike traditional retention systems and software, WalliCards centres around digital loyalty cards stored in customers’ Apple and Google Wallets. This allows businesses to offer stamp cards , promotions, and exclusive offers all in one place, with no additional downloads or logins needed for customers.Business owners automatically generate a QR code when creating branded cards. The code can be sent, printed, or shared online for customers to sign up self-servingly to minimise administration.“We wanted to create something that just works, for both the business owners and the customer,” said Nicklas Herrera Hansson, Founder and Developer of WalliCards. “By using the digital wallet apps people already have on their iPhone or Android device, we remove friction and increase engagement.”Setting up a loyalty card is easy and can be done in minutes. Through a simple, online dashboard, business owners can fully customise their cards, adding their logos, colours, promotional offers, and more. WalliCards was built with non-technical users in mind to allow for branded promotions through available templates or to create customised and branded cards.“WalliCards gives local businesses the same kind of presence and polish that big brands have,” said Fredrik Kvarnebrink, Marketing Manager. “Local businesses can position themselves next to customers' virtual payment cards, without the need to download another app. It helps local businesses stand out from the competition in a meaningful way.”WalliCards also enables automated push notifications triggered by geolocation or special dates, such as birthdays, helping businesses stay top of mind with returning customers.New features are also continuously rolled out. Recent updates include tiered stamp card offers and a tag management system for improved targeting.Early testing of hardware integration, like hand scanners, is currently in development to cater for even more convenient ways to scan customers' cards, for different types of vendors or shops.With a growing user base, WalliCards proves that loyalty programs don’t need to be expensive or complicated. Pricing for the basic package is currently available at €12.95/month with a 14-day free trial, making it affordable to small businesses around the world.The team behind the innovative loyalty and rewards system has continuously been refining the functionality and design form to cater for local business owners or franchise businesses in the service industry. After analysing customer experiences and customer journeys through conversations with the current customer base, WalliCards is now finally available for all European countries.Free demo cards, onboarding sessions, and more information can be found at https://www.wallicards.com/

