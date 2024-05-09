Food Label Maker Announces Launch of New Regulatory Hub for Public Use
foodlabelmaker.com, a nutrition label maker and online hub for the food industry, has released a free resource on regulatory changes across North America.BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Label Maker, a leading online nutrition label maker and software provider for the food and beverage industry, has officially released its Regulatory Hub. The resource is now accessible to all users and offers comprehensive tools and updated guidelines, crucial for compliance with current and forthcoming regulatory requirements in the food industry.
"Our regulatory hub serves as a comprehensive resource for food labeling regulations across various markets. It encompasses guidelines on creating nutrition facts labels, rules for allergen declarations, specifications for front-of-pack labeling, and more,” stated Maria Abi Hanna, licensed dietician and founder of foodlabelmaker.com.
Additionally, the hub offers guidance and step-by-step processes to align with the revised nutrition label formats. Examples include the requirement for clearer serving sizes, percentages, daily values, and accurate numerical data on labels.
The consolidation of important regulatory information in one accessible location enables companies to stay abreast of regulatory changes and prepare for new rules. The online resource keeps businesses informed about labeling trends and health claim updates while fostering a culture of compliance and accountability within the industry.
An example of this is the mandatory addition of the Front-of-Package (FOP) nutrition symbol on nutrition labels. Introduced in July 2022, this symbol indicates increased levels of fat, sodium, and sugar found in food products, which could be detrimental to one’s health if consumed in excess. It is part of a larger initiative aimed at enhancing clarity on food labels and helping consumers make better choices when it comes to their diet and health.
Food Label Maker’s Regulatory Hub delves into the background of new regulations, why businesses must comply, and how they can ensure their labels align with these new standards. Maria Abi Hanna states, “Given the frequent updates by different regulatory bodies, we aimed to develop a go-to guide for our users, ensuring accuracy, up-to-date information, and clarity in its content."
The launch and the creation of the Regulatory Hub itself are in response to the evolving standards set by key regulatory bodies such as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) in Canada, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, and the Norma Oficial Mexicana (NOM) in Mexico. These updates aim to promote transparency and clarity through food labeling and foster healthier eating choices across North America.
Further releases and tools to inform the public and food manufacturers on regulations, dietary data, and nutritional values are expected to be released publicly by Food Label Maker in the first half of 2024, making data and information accessible as an open resource.
F Adams
Astra Ad Agency
info@astraadagency.com
Food Label Maker Overview