Telcos, Take the Lead: Automated Real-Time Messaging Campaigns with Real-Life Impact

Telcos have the infrastructure and reach to become key enablers of both public service messaging and commercial communication. With the right technology partner in place, they can position themselves as true drivers of transformation. HORISEN, a multi-award-winning pure software house dedicated to developing messaging technology for nearly 25 years, has introduced a next-generation solution for campaign automation with customizable templates. This powerful tool is designed to empower telcos and enterprises to deliver highly targeted, automated messages at scale.

Introducing a Game-Changing Approach to Real-Time Campaign Management

At the heart of this innovation lies API endpoint functionality that enables instant cloning and activation of messaging campaigns from predefined templates. Whether it is weather alerts in mountainous regions or city-wide breaking news, this automation allows stakeholders to react with unprecedented speed and precision - without manual effort.

Telcos: From Infrastructure Providers to Revenue Enablers

The telco sector is uniquely positioned to harness this technology to diversify revenue streams beyond connectivity. By embedding API-enabled campaign automation into their service offerings, telcos can monetize messaging in sectors such as tourism, public safety, transportation, media, and hospitality.

One compelling use case comes from a mountainous canton in Switzerland known for its challenging road conditions and dynamic weather patterns. Through centralized data collection and API-triggered campaigns, authorities can now send automated alerts on road closures and weather disruptions to residents and travelers. This process is fully automated, does not rely on human approval or opt-in logic for critical updates, and ensures residents and tourists stay informed and safe.

Empowering Projects of Public Interest

HORISEN’s messaging technology continues to play a critical role in public interest projects. A notable example is Vodafone’s transformation of public transport ticketing, a project showcased at the Future of Tech event, held during Germany’s largest B2B Startup Expo and Conference.

By leveraging HORISEN’s Business Messenger and DIMOCO Payments system, travelers can book public transportation tickets directly through Vodafone’s RCS service and pay via Direct Carrier Billing (DCB). This forward-thinking initiative demonstrates how telcos can deliver operational excellence and generate added value well beyond traditional telecom services - making public transport more accessible, seamless, and user-friendly.

In today’s world, delivering timely and relevant communication in emergencies or public service scenarios is no longer a luxury - it is an expectation. HORISEN’s solution empowers telcos to rise to this challenge, positioning them as key enablers of community safety, resilience, and innovation.

Strategic Impact for Telcos

“Our Business Messenger gives telcos the edge,” said Sabina Laganis Majeric, CCO at HORISEN. “It’s not just campaign automation - it’s an intelligent communication engine that responds to real-world triggers. Its successful deployment in real-time scenarios highlights the tangible value it brings to both operational efficiency and public communication.”

For telcos, this is a powerful way to drive both innovation and income. The flexibility of this solution allows it to be applied across a wide range of sectors. Public authorities can use it to automate weather alerts, traffic updates, and emergency notifications. Transport operators benefit by delivering real-time ticketing messages, platform changes, and delay notices. Media outlets can distribute breaking news and dynamic content automatically. In the hospitality and tourism sector, it enables smart, weather-based messaging for guests. Meanwhile, enterprises can trigger personalized marketing campaigns based on internal systems or user behavior. With such broad application, telcos can evolve into strategic communication partners that deliver value far beyond traditional connectivity.

Looking Ahead

“This isn't just about messaging,” added Fabrizio Salanitri, CEO at HORISEN. “It’s about empowering telcos to become service orchestrators for public and commercial entities alike. With this technology, we are not just solving a business challenge - we are helping save time, resources, and in some cases, lives.”

As telcos explore new ways to create value in a competitive digital landscape, Enhanced Campaign Automation with Customizable Templates stands out as a scalable, profitable, and socially responsible solution.

Meet the HORISEN Team at ITW in Washington DC (May 5 - 7) and get expert guidance on how to leverage this powerful feature for your messaging business - or reach out to us directly to learn more.

