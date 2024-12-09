Transforming Messaging Business with the Power of SS7

HORISEN SS7 platform

RORSCHACH, SWITZERLAND, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The need for reliable and efficient infrastructure is a non-negotiable asset for any messaging business. The ability to deliver SMS messages seamlessly and handle critical functions like HLR queries can set a messaging business apart from the competition, ensuring smooth and consistent global connectivity. That’s where an SS7 platform steps in - it forms the backbone of a messaging infrastructure, enabling high-quality routing, protocol conversion, and monitoring, all crucial for achieving dependable messaging performance.

But not all SS7 platforms are created equal. To truly unlock the potential of any messaging business, one needs a solution that is not only robust but also adaptable and scalable. This is where HORISEN SS7 Platform excels - offering a comprehensive, feature-rich solution designed to elevate messaging operations and meet the demands of today’s global marketplace.

Build a High-Quality SS7 Infrastructure

A messaging business needs an infrastructure it can count on. HORISEN SS7 Platform allows you to top-tier SS7 infrastructure that ensures seamless SMS delivery and real-time HLR queries on a global scale. Whether sending a few thousand messages or millions, HORISEN SS7 Platform delivers the reliability needed to keep communication channels open, day in and day out. With HORISEN SS7 Platform, a messaging business can achieve consistent and dependable messaging performance, providing a solid foundation for communication needs.

Achieve Fast and Scalable Protocol Conversion

Efficient protocol conversion is critical for high-performance messaging. HORISEN’s fully redundant, scalable SS7 Platform enables fast and reliable protocol conversion between SMPP and SS7. This capability ensures that messaging operations are smooth and efficient, regardless of the volume of traffic. With this highly scalable solution, a messaging business can handle increasing demands without compromising on performance.

Optimize Traffic Flow with Flexible Routing

Effectively managing SMS traffic is key to both cost efficiency and reliable message delivery. HORISEN SS7 Platform offers flexible routing and load-balancing options, allowing control and optimization of traffic flow according to unique business needs. With customizable retry profiles and routing strategies, messaging operations can be fine-tuned to enhance delivery rates and performance.

Why Choose HORISEN SS7 Platform?

HORISEN SS7 Platform is not just another SS7 solution—it is the tool that can elevate messaging infrastructure to new heights. With high-quality SS7 infrastructure, fast protocol conversion, flexible routing, comprehensive monitoring, and dedicated support, our platform ensures messaging operations are seamless and efficient.

Available as a Hosted SS7 Solution (SaaS), the HORISEN SS7 Platform enables businesses to send SMS traffic over SS7 without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure. Alternatively, the Dedicated SS7 Platform offers the ability to establish and manage a proprietary SS7 infrastructure at a very affordable price.

Designed for easy integration, any existing SMSC Gateway can connect via SMPP to the HORISEN SS7 Platform, while establishing connections to preferred signaling carriers, MNOs, or MVNOs through SIGTRAN. This functionality ensures a smooth and efficient setup tailored to specific business needs, enhancing communication capabilities with minimal complexity.

Moreover, the HORISEN SCCP Signalling Service grants access to the SS7 signalling network worldwide, facilitating seamless reach to any MNO or MVNO. By transmitting SMS traffic through the international SIGTRAN standard, this service simplifies operations and significantly reduces costs. It eliminates the need for costly monthly commitments to multiple signalling carriers and avoids the expense of additional hardware and SS7 ISPC licenses.

Let HORISEN SS7 Platform be the driving force behind your messaging success. Contact our SS7 team today to discover how our cutting-edge solution can transform your messaging business and help you reach new goals in the digital communication era.

