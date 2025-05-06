Hydrogen Fuelling Station Market projected to reach US$2,549.399 million by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 14.62%

The hydrogen fuelling station market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.62% from US$1,288.650 million in 2025 to US$2,549.399 million by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the hydrogen fuelling station market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.62% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$2,549.399 million by 2030.The global push towards clean energy has led to a significant increase in the demand for hydrogen fuel, resulting in the growth of the hydrogen fuelling station market.The report highlights the key factors driving this growth, including the rising concerns about air pollution and the need for sustainable transportation solutions. Hydrogen fuel is considered a clean and efficient alternative to traditional fossil fuels, making it a popular choice among governments and industries looking to reduce their carbon footprint.The market is also being driven by the increasing adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) in the automotive industry. FCEVs use hydrogen fuel to power their electric motors, emitting only water vapor as a byproduct. This has led to a surge in the demand for hydrogen fuelling stations, as more and more FCEVs hit the roads.The report also predicts that the market will continue to expand as governments around the world invest in the development of hydrogen infrastructure. In fact, several countries, including Japan, Germany, and South Korea, have already set ambitious targets for the number of hydrogen fuelling stations to be built in the coming years.As the world shifts towards a more sustainable future, the hydrogen fuelling station market is poised for significant growth. With the support of governments and the increasing demand for clean energy, the market is expected to witness a steady rise in the years to come. Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/hydrogen-fuelling-station-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the hydrogen fuelling station market that have been covered are Air Liquide, Linde PLC, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Nel ASA, MAXIMATOR Hydrogen GmbH, Hydrogen Refueling Solutions, McPhy Energy S.A., among others.The market analytics report segments the hydrogen fuelling station market as follows:• By Typeo Mobile Hydrogen Fuelling Stationso Fixed Hydrogen Fueling Stations• By Fuel Typeo Liquid Hydrogeno Gaseous Hydrogen• By End Usero Automotiveo Energy & Powero Aerospaceo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Australiao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• Air Liquide• Linde PLC• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.• Nel ASA• MAXIMATOR Hydrogen GmbH• Hydrogen Refueling Solutions• McPhy Energy S.A.• Iwatani Corporation• Ingersoll Rand• Chart Industries 