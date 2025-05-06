Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau launches the 39th issue of Books and the City focusing on the intersection of reading and sports

MACAU, May 6 - The 39th issue of Books and the City, published by the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), is now available to the public. Themed “Reading and Sport”, this issue is focused on the intersection of reading and sports. Professional guests were invited to explore the interaction between reading and sports, and to provide practical suggestions, encouraging the public to develop a good reading and sports habits.

This issue is rich in content and covers themed articles from multiple perspectives, bringing a unique reading experience to readers. The “Library Handbook” introduces the relevant knowledge of Macao Legal Deposit Regime, allowing readers to have a deeper understanding of the preservation of cultural works; the “Reading Landscape” shares the parent-child reading experience from the “Toddler Reading Reward Programme”, inspiring families to cultivate the habit of reading together during their growth; and the “Author’s Say” focuses on a cognitive psychology picture book from Macao, entitled “The Butterfly That Wasn’t Painted Gold”, leading readers to explore the author’s spiritual world and to understand the creative concepts and the stories behind it. The section “New Launch” not only presents a rich variety of new books and magazines, but also features 10 book reviews in Chinese, Portuguese and English, providing rich reading inspiration and choices.

A total of 3,000 copies of Books and the City are available free of charge at all branch libraries under IC, higher education institutions, the Tap Seac Gallery and several bookstores, as well as cultural and art facilities in Macao. The online version is available on the website of the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau at www.library.gov.mo.