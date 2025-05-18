Macao Selected as the “Best Destination for Annual Meetings” at the APCAC Annual Meeting Awards

MACAU, May 18 - After Macao was selected as “Brilliant Star” MICE Outstanding Destination in early April this year, Macao was awarded again as the “Best Destination for Annual Meetings” in the “APCAC Annual Meeting Awards”, which were conducted in the first “Asia-Pacific Corporate Annual Conference Expo” (APCAC) held in Shenzhen from May 15 to 16, where approximately 100 organisations and well-known companies with the potential to host annual meetings cast their votes. The participating companies were from industries such as investment, technology, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, logistics, finance, tourism, and consulting.

Annual Meeting Buyers Inquire About Details for Hosting in Macao Immediately After the Presentation

APCAC is organised by TTG Asia Media, a well-known exhibition magazine, through its subsidiary in mainland China. It is a business networking event designed for hosting “corporate annual conferences”, inviting various corporate annual meeting buyers, including organisers, senior members of Asia-Pacific tourism associations, industry leaders, and procurement association members, to discuss industry trends. Through presentations and one-on-one discussions, the event promotes business opportunities.

The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) set up a booth to introduce the advantages of “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” and the “Multi-venue Event” model to corporate annual meeting clients, aiding the “attracting exhibitions and conventions” initiative. After the event, corporate annual meeting buyers discussed details of hosting their meetings in Macao with IPIM’s representatives. A pharmaceutical enterprise from Shanghai which hosted its annual conference in Macao in 2018 enquired on hosting event again in Macao.

Repeatedly Recognised by International Exhibition Industry Authorities for High Quality

In recent years, Macao's exhibition industry has received recognition from international exhibition authorities, with many executives from international exhibition organisations and groups optimistic about the development prospects of Macao's MICE sector. In early April, Macao was also selected by a well-known exhibition media outlet in mainland China as a “Brilliant Star” MICE Outstanding Destination, continuously enhancing Macao's international influence in the MICE field.