Digital Marketer Nemtcev Shares Insights on Fragrance Preferences in Qatar This May

DOHA, QATAR, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures rise across Qatar, fragrance purchasing behavior is shifting in line with seasonal conditions. According to new insights from Big Lab Digital Agency, May marks a clear transition: consumers are moving away from gift-driven buying associated with Ramadan and Eid, and showing greater interest in lighter, fresher fragrances suited for personal use in warm weather.“After peak gifting seasons, we typically observe a shift toward more intentional, self-directed purchases,” explains Iurii Nemtcev, CEO of Big Lab Digital Agency. “In Qatar this May, we’re seeing growing interest in scents that feel clean, breathable, and long-lasting—ideal for the region’s heat and humidity.”Among the top-performing fragrance categories are citrus, aquatic, and green compositions, especially those known for minimalism and understated elegance. Issey Miyake perfume , along with collections from Hermès, Maison Margiela, and Kenzo, has shown noticeable growth in search activity. These brands are favored for their clean, non-intrusive profiles that align well with summer wardrobes and daytime routines.At the same time, Dolce and Gabbana perfume , Chanel, and Valentino continue to appeal to consumers seeking a balance between freshness and luxury. Their warm-weather offerings often combine floral and fruity top notes with soft musky or amber bases—providing both elegance and performance in hot conditions.“Fragrances that work well in the Qatari climate typically share a layered structure,” says Nemtcev. “They open with brightness but settle into something soft and enduring. This balance is what keeps certain brands consistently in demand.”Another trend gaining momentum this May is the preference for versatile daytime scents that transition effortlessly from professional settings to social occasions. In this category, Calvin Klein perfume , Hugo Boss, and Lacoste continue to maintain steady consumer attention. Their fragrances are frequently described as subtle yet expressive—ideal for everyday use without overwhelming the senses.Premium Orientals Maintain Their PlaceWhile lighter compositions are dominating the season, classic oriental fragrances remain a mainstay for evening wear and special occasions. High-end options from Guerlain, Tom Ford, and Yves Saint Laurent continue to generate strong engagement in both search trends and sales data.“These richer scents still play a key role,” Nemtcev notes. “They offer depth and individuality for those moments when consumers want to make a more lasting impression.”Online Shopping Shapes the Fragrance ExperienceE-commerce continues to shape how Qatari consumers discover and purchase perfumes. Research from Big Lab shows that a growing number of fragrance shoppers are opting for digital channels—attracted by convenience, broader product ranges, and a more personalized experience.“Today’s consumers want more than access—they expect relevance,” says Nemtcev. “Retailers who deliver tailored fragrance suggestions based on seasonal preferences, previous purchases, or behavior are setting themselves apart.”Features such as AI-powered recommendations, smart filters, and verified reviews are now integral to the digital shopping experience, allowing users to confidently explore new scents without visiting physical stores.According to Nemtcev, this trend reflects Qatari shoppers’ preference for streamlined, tech-savvy retail experiences. “Digital fragrance shopping in Qatar is evolving rapidly. The brands and platforms that combine intuitive technology with thoughtful curation are building trust and gaining strong momentum in the market,” he concludes.About Big Lab Digital AgencyBig Lab Digital Agency is a leading Dubai-based digital marketing firm specializing in SEO, performance marketing, and strategic growth for digital-first brands. The agency supports global and regional e-commerce platforms, retailers, and marketplaces by leveraging data-driven strategy, AI analytics, and innovative web solutions to drive sales and brand visibility across the MENA region and beyond.

