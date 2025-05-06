President Cyril Ramaphosa launches Phase II of Operation Vulindlela, 7 May

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday, 07 May 2025, launch the second phase of Operation Vulindlela at the Union Buildings in Pretoria to unleash more rapid and inclusive economic growth.

Operation Vulindlela was established in October 2020 as a joint initiative of the Presidency and National Treasury to accelerate the implementation of structural reforms.

In its first phase, the operation focused on reforms in five key areas with a high potential impact on growth and jobs: energy, logistics, telecommunications, water, and the visa system. 35 reform actions were prioritised across these five areas, with government departments and agencies taking responsibility for implementation while a dedicated Vulindlela Unit in the Presidency and National Treasury monitored progress and provided support.

Operation Vulindlela aims to modernise and transform network industries, including electricity, water, transport and digital communications.

These network industries are the bedrock of economic growth, and are essential to creating a globally competitive economy.

In addition, reforms to the visa regime are being prioritised to attract skills and promote growth in tourism.

President Ramaphosa will lead the launch of Operation Vulindlela Phase II, which builds on the foundation laid by the first phase, alongside Ministers, senior officials, and business leaders.

Members of the media are invited to the launch of Operation Vulindlela Phase II as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 07 May 2025

Time: 16:00 (Media to arrive at 15:00)

Venue: Union Buildings, Pretoria

Members of the media who wish to cover the launch of Operation Vulindlela Phase II should send their RSVPs to Khutjo Sebata at khutjo@presidency.gov.za / 079 898 4621 by 15h00 Tuesday, 06 May 2025. NB Entry to the Union Buildings is reserved.

Enquiries

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: Media@presidency.gov.za

