Electricity and Energy hosts Africa Green Hydrogen Summit, 12 to 13 Jun

Media is cordially invited to cover and participate in the Africa Green Hydrogen Summit, taking place in Cape Town from 12–13 June 2025, and the official Media Launch on 10 June 2025 in Gauteng Province.

Africa Green Hydrogen Summit

Date: 12–13 June 2025

Venue: Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town

Theme: Unlocking Africa’s Green Hydrogen Potential for Sustainable Growth

This landmark Summit will convene African energy ministers, policy makers, investors, developers, technology partners, and research institutions to shape the continent’s emerging green hydrogen sector.

Discussions will focus on market approaches, investment opportunities, technology deployment, and Africa’s position in the global green hydrogen value chain.

Key highlights include:

Launch of the Pan-African Green Hydrogen Development Report

Unveiling of the African Green Hydrogen Strategy by the African Union Commissioner for Energy & Infrastructure

Strategic sessions by the Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance member countries: South Africa, Namibia, Angola, Kenya, Ethiopia, Morocco, Mauritania, Egypt, and Djibouti

Showcasing innovation, technologies, and project pipelines

Driving industrialisation through renewable energy and mineral beneficiation

Media launch of the Africa Green Hydrogen Summit

Date: 10 June 2025

Time: 08:00 AM

Venue: Isondo Precious Metals, OR Tambo Special Economic Zone, Kempton Park, Gauteng

The media launch will offer exclusive access to one of Africa’s first facilities producing Platinum Group Metalbased membrane electrode assemblies (MEAs) and catalysts for electrolysers—critical components in green hydrogen technology. Isondo Precious Metals is pioneering Africa’s role in the global hydrogen economy, boosting re-industrialisation and local manufacturing capacity.

Following the launch, media representatives will be taken on a site visit to the Sasol green hydrogen production facility, where cutting-edge renewable technologies are enabling low-emission hydrogen production through electrolysis powered by wind and solar energy.

Media are required to RSVP and register for accreditation as follows:

For Media Launch and Isondo - Sasol site tours on 10 June 2025 please send your details to Richard Mantu on Richard.Mantu@dmre.gov.za by no later than 05 June 2025.

For the Summit please register via the Registration Link : https://clickthru.rsvpagency.co.za/self-registration/5FKKR43VIFMHB3Y by no later than 06 June 2025

Media enquiries:

Tsakane Khambane

Cell: 082 084 5566

E-mail:Tsakane.Khambane@dmre.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates #AfricaGreenHydrogen2025