Minister Blade Nzimande briefs Parliament, 3 Jun

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will lead the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation’s presentation to a joint sitting of the Portfolio Committees on Science, Technology and Innovation and Mineral and Petroleum Resources.

Through this presentation, the Minister will seek to give the two Portfolio Committees an overview of the DSTI’s efforts to mordernise mining through the Mandela Mining Precinct-which is a national coordination hub for mining Research Development and Innovation (RDI) and drives the implementation of the South African Mining Extraction RDI Strategy or SAMERDI.



The mordenisation of mining is one of the strategic pillars of the DSTI’s Decadal Plan for Science, Technology, and Innovation (2022-2032).

The DSTI is implementing this aspect of the Decadal Plan through its programmes in research, development and innovation, human resources development, improving mining technology and driving beneficiation in the mining sector.



Minister Nzimande will also use this opportunity to call on the two Committees to support the work of the DSTI’s Mandela Mining Precinct and the implementation of SAMERDI, in the following areas:

Reinforcing budget protection and expansion for RDI programmes in mining and beneficiation;

Strengthening oversight to ensure greater youth participation and localisation in technology deployment;

Championing cross-departmental collaboration to integrate STI in mining communities, skills development, and economic zones; and

Using the parliamentary constituency to engage in outreach that promotes awareness and involvement in efforts to realise a just energy transition and benefit from the opportunities that come with the modernisation of mining.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 3 June, 2025

Time: 10h00-13:00

Venue: Committee Room S12A, Ground floor, NCOP Building

Media enquiries:

Veli Mbele

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates