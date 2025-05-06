proMX opens four new offices in India
proMX, a Microsoft Dynamics partner, has opened four new offices in India to better serve customers across the country and support its growing team.
The four new offices are located in:
• Malviya Nagar (Delhi Region) – North India
• Pune (Maharashtra) – Western India
• Hyderabad (Telangana) – Central India
• Bengaluru (Karnataka) – South India
proMX focuses on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations, Microsoft Copilot, and the Power Platform. It also develops its own apps, which are part of the proMX 365 Productivity Suite.
The company has offices in six countries on three continents. A full list of locations is available on the proMX website.
Kuldeep Gupta
proMX Group
+91 91366 61591
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.