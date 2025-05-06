Submit Release
proMX opens four new offices in India

proMX, a Microsoft Dynamics partner, has opened four new offices in India to better serve customers across the country and support its growing team.

India is a key location for technology and economic growth. With these new offices, we can support our customers more quickly and reliably, especially with their Dynamics 365 and other projects.”
— Kuldeep Gupta, CEO of proMX India
MUMBAI, INDIA, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since opening its first Indian office in Mumbai in 2021, proMX has grown quickly. The number of employees in India has reached 60, with team members located in different regions. The new offices will help proMX provide faster, more reliable support on site. They also give employees more opportunities to meet in person and work together more closely.

The four new offices are located in:
• Malviya Nagar (Delhi Region) – North India
• Pune (Maharashtra) – Western India
• Hyderabad (Telangana) – Central India
• Bengaluru (Karnataka) – South India

proMX focuses on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations, Microsoft Copilot, and the Power Platform. It also develops its own apps, which are part of the proMX 365 Productivity Suite.

The company has offices in six countries on three continents. A full list of locations is available on the proMX website.

Kuldeep Gupta
proMX Group
+91 91366 61591
