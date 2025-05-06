Minister Thembi Simelane calls for strict adherence to laws regulating building industry

Minister Simelane calls for strict adherence to the laws regulating the building industry

The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, has called upon the building industry to use the 6th of May, a day on which a building under construction collapsed in the seaside town of George, Western Cape, to recommit to the laws regulating the industry. Failure to do so could lead to fatalities and severe consequences.

“Today we join families, friends and workers who helplessly witnessed the demise and injuries of their loved ones, a day that could have been avoided had those involved in the project adhered to the laws regulating the building industry”, said Minister Simelane.

A few weeks ago, the Minister briefed the media detailing findings and recommendations contained in a report. This was after the NHBRC, in line with its mandate to regulate South Africa’s home building industry, initiated its investigation to understand the factors that resulted in the collapse of a residential building still under construction.

The investigation made adverse findings, even implicating some of the officials within the NHBRC. The affected officials are being held accountable. Accordingly, some officials have been suspended pending disciplinary actions. They will face several charges, including dereliction of duty, misconduct, negligence, dishonesty, and misrepresentation in official inspection reports.

“We will leave no stone unturned. I have directed the NHBRC board to ensure that all recommendations in this report are fully implemented. I expect them to give regular reports on the latter’s implementation”, said Minister Simelane.

Accordingly, a report has been submitted to the law enforcement agencies for further investigation. Minister Simelane has full confidence that investigations will lead to those implicated being held accountable.

Minister Simelane further assured the public that NHBRC is not a toothless regulator. Through its Disciplinary Committee, it will continue to take firm actions against non-compliant and unethical builders, as its main role is to protect the housing consumer.

Turning to different teams that heeded a call to help during the disaster, Minister Simelane commended the rescue and emergency teams who worked tirelessly to save lives under extremely challenging conditions, saying their bravery and commitment to humanity have not gone unnoticed.

Enquiries: Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister on 077 410 5050 Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates