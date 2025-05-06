Road Closure - Case St MID closed between Cobble Rd and Mead Ln

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

On behalf of Middlebury Police Department

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Case St/ VT 116 will be closed from Cobble Rd to Mead Ln in Middlebury due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for the next 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

