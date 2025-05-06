Shifting Fragrance Trends in the UAE: Big Lab Digital Agency Highlights Consumer Preferences for May 2025

As temperatures rise, UAE shoppers turn to lighter, fresher scents—Big Lab tracks the growing interest in summer-ready perfumes and seasonal collections.

Consumers want access to a well-curated selection of fragrances that align with their seasonal needs, as well as fast, reliable delivery and a degree of personalization.” — Iurii Nemtcev, CEO of Big Lab Digital Agency

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures rise across the UAE, consumer preferences in the fragrance market are shifting notably. According to new insights from Big Lab Digital Agency, demand is increasing for lighter, fresher, and more versatile perfumes, as shoppers transition away from richer, heavier compositions typical of the winter months. This seasonal change also reflects a natural slowdown in gift-related purchases and a growing focus on personal wellness and individual choice.“Post-holiday periods often mark a shift from high-volume gift sales to more intentional, self-directed purchases,” says Iurii Nemtcev, CEO of Big Lab Digital Agency. “In May, we’re seeing increased interest in transparent and refreshing scents that suit the UAE’s hot climate. Notably, search volumes for products like Versace, Armani, Valentino perfume , along with fragrances from Chanel, Dior, and Hermès, are trending upward across major e-commerce platforms.”A Seasonal Shift Toward Freshness and VersatilityConsumers are now prioritizing perfumes that feel weightless on the skin and can endure long hours in high temperatures. Citrus, aquatic, and green fragrance profiles are gaining popularity, with brands like Issey Miyake, Hermès, and Versace perfume leading in this seasonal category. These brands are favored for their light, radiant compositions, which appeal to both women and men seeking a clean and energizing scent experience.Similarly, Armani perfume offerings that feature subtle floral and musky notes are maintaining strong momentum. These fragrances are appreciated for their flexibility—they are elegant enough for social occasions, yet soft and approachable for everyday wear. The demand indicates that consumers are not just chasing trends, but are looking for scents that reflect their lifestyles in warmer months.“Shoppers in the UAE are increasingly drawn to fragrances that perform well in hot weather without being overpowering,” adds Nemtcev. “The most successful products this season offer a blend of freshness, elegance, and practicality.”Discovery Over Gifting: A New Focus in Spring PurchasesWhile major gift-giving holidays have passed, the fragrance market remains dynamic. Consumers are now engaging with brands in a more personal way—exploring new scent categories, discovering seasonal edits, and seeking fragrances that feel more in tune with their mood or environment.This trend supports broader shifts in luxury consumption. Rather than relying solely on bestseller lists or gifting cues, shoppers are becoming more independent in their purchasing behavior. They are exploring brand portfolios for updated fragrance lines that offer lightness, sophistication, and originality.Luxury houses such as Chanel, Givenchy, and Maison Margiela are responding to this demand by releasing seasonal variations and refined blends aimed at summer wear. Increased traffic to editorial content and fragrance discovery tools on e-commerce platforms reflects this curiosity. “Best fragrances for hot weather” and “new arrivals” continue to be top-performing content segments online.Evolving Expectations in Digital Fragrance ShoppingDigital platforms continue to define the fragrance shopping journey in the UAE. Big Lab Digital Agency’s analytics show that e-commerce remains the primary purchasing channel for many consumers, especially when paired with user-friendly features like AI-powered recommendations, verified reviews, and seamless navigation.“As we move deeper into the summer season, the importance of an efficient and inspiring digital experience becomes even greater,” notes Nemtcev. “Consumers want access to a well-curated selection of fragrances that align with their seasonal needs, as well as fast, reliable delivery and a degree of personalization.”Retailers that integrate intelligent technology with clear value propositions are in the best position to capture customer loyalty. For many shoppers, the ability to explore new scents digitally—through brand storytelling, ingredient breakdowns, or mood-based filters—can replicate or even enhance the in-store experience.About Big Lab Digital AgencyBig Lab Digital Agency is a leading Dubai-based digital marketing firm specializing in SEO, performance marketing, and web development. The agency partners with global e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, and beauty retailers to help scale their digital operations through data-driven strategies, AI-powered analytics, and integrated digital solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.