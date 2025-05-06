PIRCHE Partners with Virginia Commonwealth University to Expand User Base, Enhance Transplant Outcomes

VCU integrates PIRCHE’s technology to support donor selection and personalized immunosuppression.

GRüNWALD, BAVARIA, GERMANY, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PIRCHE AG is pleased to announce that Virginia Commonwealth University has executed a contract giving the university access to the company’s novel TxPredictor platform and joining its growing base of transplant customers in the United States. PIRCHE’s patented epitope matching technology provides a more precise picture of patient immune dynamics that can aid decisions related to donor selection, risk stratification, and immunosuppression management.“We look forward to expanding our collaboration with PIRCHE and implementing the company’s TxPredictor platform to inform clinical decisions on a case-by-case basis,” said Dr. Mary Philogene, Director of Histocompatibility and VCU’s Immunogenetics Laboratory. “We continue to identify opportunities to utilize strategies such as the PIRCHE technology to aid in donor compatibility assessments and support decision-making related to immunosuppression management, with the aim of extending graft survival.”“We are thrilled to advance our partnership with VCU and pleased to see the accelerated adoption of PIRCHE technology at centers around the world,” remarked Christopher McCloskey, PIRCHE’s Executive Vice President of Transplant Medicine. “The TxPredictor software is transforming transplant risk assessment, and we look forward to working with VCU’s clinicians to support broader patient access and more personalized immunosuppression strategies.”Approximately 15% of all kidney transplant recipients will undergo a second transplant during their lifetime. PIRCHE’s singular mission is to make the aspiration of “one graft for life” a reality. The company’s TxPredictor platform is the first and only software that provides comprehensive immune profiling prior to transplant to effectively predict long-term outcomes. With the Increasing Organ Transplant Access (IOTA) policy going into effect this July, demand for PIRCHE’s software has grown considerably, as transplant centers across the US seek out tools to enable better decision-making related to patient risk, donor selection, and post-transplant management.About PIRCHE AGPIRCHE is a leading provider of digital molecular diagnostic solutions for transplant medicine. The company’s mission is to improve the lives of transplant patients by providing innovative and accurate diagnostic tools. Pirche is headquartered in Grünwald, near Munich, and has offices in Boston, Berlin, and Utrecht. To learn more about PIRCHE’s breakthrough technology and how it can support better patient outcomes, visit PIRCHE.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.