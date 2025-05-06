Stay ‘Air Aware’ in 2025

The 2025 Air Quality Awareness Week theme is “Stay Air Aware.” It is important to know the air quality around your home, school, or workplace, and the impact it can have your health and the environment. Knowing more about your air quality can help you protect yourself and your family when air quality is poor.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Air Quality Division (AQD) has been working to protect Michigan’s air for 60 years. The first Michigan air pollution control rules were put into action in 1965. Today, AQD staff go to work with Michigan residents in mind. Our work focuses on the regulation on industrial sources of air pollution and implementing the state and federal air quality rules and regulations.

The AQD staff is varied and includes inspectors, permit engineers, meteorologists, toxicologists, analysts, modelers, monitoring experts, and so much more. Folks in the AQD work together like pieces in an air quality puzzle to ensure EGLE’s mission to protect public health and the environment. We take our work seriously and hope sharing information on the 2025 Air Quality Awareness Week topics will help residents learn more about our work. We hope this will help residents stay “air aware,” not only this week, but all year round.

Air Quality Awareness Week: