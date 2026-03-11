State awards $2.4 million for invasive species prevention and control

The state of Michigan today announced that 27 projects will share $2.4 million in funding through the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program for efforts that address the prevention, detection, eradication and control of aquatic (water-based) and terrestrial (land-based) invasive species.

