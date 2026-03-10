The Michigan Environmental Compliance Conference is Michigan’s largest for professionals, businesses and more

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) invites environmental professionals and others to join it June 9 to 10 at the Lansing Center for the 2026 Michigan Environmental Compliance Conference (MECC).

The MECC, considered the premier environmental conference and compliance assistance event in Michigan, is designed to help businesses, municipalities, and environmental professionals understand and comply with their environmental requirements in Michigan. Attendees include environmental consultants, engineers, business representatives, municipal employees, and anyone involved with environmental regulations in the state.

Something for everyone

Whether you are new to the environmental field or a veteran environmental professional in Michigan, you will not want to miss this conference: the program has something for everyone.

Get up-to-date information on regulatory topics, environmental requirements, best practices, case studies, EGLE hot topics, and more.

on regulatory topics, environmental requirements, best practices, case studies, EGLE hot topics, and more. Network with regulators, clients, and potential customers from around the state.

with regulators, clients, and potential customers from around the state. Choose from over 70 concurrent technical presentations delivered by program experts on topics related to air quality, hazardous waste and materials management, drinking water requirements, water quality regulations, remediation, and emergency planning.

delivered by program experts on topics related to air quality, hazardous waste and materials management, drinking water requirements, water quality regulations, remediation, and emergency planning. Take advantage of opportunities for specialized one-on-one assistance from EGLE staff and get your questions answered.

staff and get your questions answered. Visit with exhibitors featuring emerging technologies, services, products and more.

Earn continuing education credits for professional development.

Check out the agenda topics.

Keeping up to date on environmental regulations that affect your organization is a tough job. Don’t miss this opportunity to stay informed and connected. Join hundreds of environmental professionals around the state to get your questions answered and get up to speed on your organization's environmental requirements.

General Admission: $250 full conference or $175/day

Nonprofit/Government: $200 full conference or $145/day

Registration deadline: May 20

