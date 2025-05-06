Minister Maropene Ramokgopa addresses Bureau for Economic Research Conference, 6 May
The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will deliver an address at the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) Conference on Tuesday, 6 May 2025.
The Minister’s address will focus on the implementation of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024 – 2029 as the programme of action for the 7th administration of the South African Government.
Approved by Cabinet on 26 February 2025, the MTDP is a comprehensive framework which guides government action and priorities, incorporating the three strategic priorities for the 7th administration, namely:
- Drive inclusive economic growth and job creation
- Reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living
- Build a capable, ethical, and developmental state
The BER, a leading institute in the field of economic research and forecasting, brings together various stakeholders in its conference themed, “Navigating Change: The GNU and a Trumpian World Order”.
Details of the conference are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 6 May 2024
Time: 9am (Minister to deliver remarks at 11:30am)
Venue: Balalaika Hotel, Sandton
For media enquiries relating to the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact:
Ministry Spokesperson Mr Litha Mpondwana
Cell: 064 802 3003
E-mail Litha@dpme.gov.za
