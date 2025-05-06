Minister Maropene Ramokgopa addresses Bureau for Economic Research Conference, 6 May

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will deliver an address at the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) Conference on Tuesday, 6 May 2025.

The Minister’s address will focus on the implementation of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024 – 2029 as the programme of action for the 7th administration of the South African Government.

Approved by Cabinet on 26 February 2025, the MTDP is a comprehensive framework which guides government action and priorities, incorporating the three strategic priorities for the 7th administration, namely:

Drive inclusive economic growth and job creation

Reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living

Build a capable, ethical, and developmental state

The BER, a leading institute in the field of economic research and forecasting, brings together various stakeholders in its conference themed, “Navigating Change: The GNU and a Trumpian World Order”.

Details of the conference are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 6 May 2024

Time: 9am (Minister to deliver remarks at 11:30am)

Venue: Balalaika Hotel, Sandton

