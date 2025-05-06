Reps. Moran and Schneider speak on Medicaid

Rep. Nathaniel Moran, R-Texas, and Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., both members of the House Ways and Means Committee, spoke to the AHA Annual Membership Meeting today in a conversation moderated by Frank Sesno.

Both Moran and Schneider spoke to the difficulties present in reaching a bipartisan budget agreement as the House continues work on the budget reconciliation process.

“I recognize that any large changes are not easy,” Moran said. “But we are in a position in our country where we absolutely must make hard decisions so that we stay financially viable.”

As some AHA members will travel to Capitol Hill tomorrow to meet with senators, representatives and staffers, Schnieder offered advice on approaching those who may not fully understand the effects Medicaid cuts may have on hospitals and health systems.

“You’ve got to meet people where they are and help them come to where you need them to be,” Schneider said. “What’s the impact on our rural hospitals, on children, on senior care? … Explain why what we’re doing is going to have an impact on the people we represent, and it may not be the impact that’s intended.”