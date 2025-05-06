Special Envoy Hakala to visit Montenegro and North Macedonia

HELSINKI, 5 May 2025 – The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office’s Special Envoy Terhi Hakala will visit Montenegro and North Macedonia from 5 to 8 May. The aim of the visit is to further strengthen the OSCE’s partnerships in the region.

“In Montenegro and North Macedonia, the OSCE is committed to remaining actively engaged and providing assistance to host authorities in reaching their strategic priorities, while also stressing the importance of civil society’s role in advancing comprehensive security and stability,” said Special Envoy Hakala.

In both Podgorica and Skopje Special Envoy Hakala will meet high level officials and representatives from civil society organizations. She will also visit the OSCE Mission to Montenegro and the OSCE Mission to Skopje.

Inquiries:

Marja Rosvall, Team Leader, Task Force for the Finnish OSCE Chairpersonship, tel. +358 295 350 347

The email addresses of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs are in the format firstname.lastname@gov.fi.