Ukrainian Stylist Khrystyna Yatseniuk Announces New Client Availability and Creative Projects in Los Angeles

Khrystyna Yatseniuk BUNDÏ Store Front BUNDÏ’s Founder Khrystyna Yatseniuk

Known for her editorial styling and creative direction, Yatseniuk continues to build works of fashion editorials, videos, and transformative collaborations.

I always had a vision for others, I could see a style that matched their energy. It wasn’t just about how they looked, but how they could feel in what they wore.” — Khrystyna Yatseniuk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ukrainian-born Fashion Stylist and Creative Director Khrystyna Yatseniuk has opened new availability for editorial styling, fashion films, and creative collaborations in Los Angeles. Already recognized for her emotionally-driven approach to fashion and ability to bring unique visions to life, Yatseniuk continues to carve out her place as a powerful creative voice across fashion industry.“I’ve never been interested in just putting outfits together,” says Yatseniuk. “I want to create moments. Visuals that stay with people. Stories that haven’t been told yet.”Her true passion lies in conceptual projects — fashion editorials, fashion films, music videos, and magazine work — where visual storytelling and emotional identity meet. Her direction is bold, cinematic, and deeply personal, often blending cultural symbolism with avant-garde silhouettes and layered texture. Her work is not about copying trends — it’s about creating worlds that didn’t exist before.Raised in Kyiv, Ukraine, Yatseniuk grew up in a trilingual, artistic home where identity, language, and tradition were tightly interwoven. From early childhood, she gravitated toward self-expression through clothing — sewing plush toys, reconstructing her own garments, and hosting transformation games with friends. While other children played pretend, she curated full characters through wardrobe, instinctively understanding that how we dress is how we speak to the world.At 18, she made the bold decision to move to the United States alone to study Fashion Styling. It was a risk — emotionally and culturally — but one that laid the foundation for everything that followed. She studied relentlessly, took every styling opportunity available, and began building an early body of work that reflected her signature style: cinematic, emotional, and unafraid.Her professional work has since spanned fashion editorials, fashion films, album visuals, and independent campaign projects. Yatseniuk doesn’t just “style” — she builds from concept to execution. From mood boards and casting input to wardrobe, set elements, and even on-site creative direction, she serves as a central force in the creation of emotionally intelligent, visually daring fashion stories.“When I’m working on an editorial or fashion film, it’s like creating a poem with fabric and movement. Every choice — color, silhouette, lighting — is intentional. I want to evoke something you can’t always say out loud.”In 2024, Yatseniuk founded BUNDÏ , the first Ukrainian multi-brand concept boutique in the United States, located at 8471 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. BUNDÏ is more than a retail space — it’s an extension of her identity. She curates over 20 designers from Ukraine, each selected for craftsmanship, cultural symbolism, and innovation. The boutique often doubles as a location for editorial shoots and visual experiments, reflecting her belief that fashion should never exist in isolation — it should live and breathe as part of an ecosystem of creativity.While she continues to offer one-on-one styling services — particularly for clients in life transitions, public-facing careers, or creative reinvention — her heart belongs to fashion as visual storytelling. She is now actively booking for upcoming editorials, fashion films, music videos, and creative campaigns that demand depth, soul, and narrative.Clients and collaborators describe her process as transformative. Many have said they leave her sessions with more than just images or outfits — they leave with a sharper sense of self. Whether she’s dressing someone for a magazine cover, conceptualizing a visual for a debut single, or rebuilding a wardrobe after a major life shift, Khrystyna’s process always begins with energy.“Fashion isn’t about dressing up,” she says. “It’s about being honest. You can use style to hide — or you can use it to reveal the strongest part of who you are. I’m here for the second option.”Yatseniuk blends European precision with West Coast freedom, constantly drawing from her cultural heritage to introduce new textures, symbolism, and unexpected softness into her visuals. Her artistic direction challenges beauty standards while honoring authenticity.About Khrystyna YatseniukKhrystyna Yatseniuk is a Ukrainian Fashion Stylist, Creative Director, and the Founder of BUNDÏ, the first Ukrainian multi-brand fashion boutique in the U.S. Based in Los Angeles, she specializes in fashion editorials, fashion films, music videos, and creative campaigns rooted in emotional storytelling and cultural expression. Her work has empowered clients of all identities to reclaim their style, reconnect with their essence, and walk through the world in their full power.Booking InformationTo inquire about styling sessions, fashion editorials, or creative collaborations, contact Khrystyna via Instagram at @buntarka_styles or email khrystyna_yatseniuk@shopbundi.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.