Designer Yuliia Tykhonenko & Her Daughter Moana Chebunina Make a Stylish Debut at New York Fashion Week 2025

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ukrainian designer Yuliia Tykhonenko , the creative force behind Biara Brand , celebrated a defining moment at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) this September. Returning for her fifth season, Tykhonenko made the event uniquely personal by bringing her 4 year old daughter, Moana Chebunina, to Fashion Week for the first time. Their joint appearance symbolized both the rising visibility of Biara on the international stage and Tykhonenko’s belief that fashion is as much about legacy and connection as it is about innovation.For the designer, the week marked a convergence of professional growth and personal joy. While she has been a regular presence at NYFW for several seasons, this time she described the experience as profoundly different. With Moana by her side, every show became more than an industry presentation — it was a shared memory, a chance to inspire her daughter, and a reminder of how fashion continues to pass from one generation to the next.The pair quickly captured attention, becoming a mother-daughter highlight of the street-style scene. Their coordinated looks in Biara pieces drew the eyes of international photographers and were featured across major fashion outlets including Vogue and Elle USA. In an industry where visibility is everything, this coverage confirmed Biara’s growing relevance and demonstrated the brand’s ability to resonate beyond the runway.Still, NYFW is about the collections, and Tykhonenko immersed herself in shows that offered both inspiration and reflection. Among the standouts were LaPointe and Calvin Klein, two houses that remain synonymous with sleek lines and bold statements. Their presentations, she noted, reminded her of the energy and daring that initially drew her into fashion. Yet it was the discovery of Grace Ling, a rising designer known for her sharp minimalism, that proved to be the most memorable of the season.Ling’s show, staged in a historic church, provided a striking interplay between architecture and design. The bohemian setting, with its soaring arches and atmospheric lighting, elevated the presentation into something closer to performance art. The collection itself featured perfectly tailored minimalist dresses, sculptural accessories, and inventive hair adornments. “Grace Ling brought such a fresh wave to fashion,” Tykhonenko observed. “The fit was impeccable, and the minimalism felt simultaneously modern and timeless. Experiencing it in that setting made it unforgettable.”For Moana, still only four years old, the week was a sensory wonderland — the flashes of cameras, the hum of anticipation before a show, the sight of models striding past celebrities in the front row. Seeing her daughter react with excitement and curiosity added new layers of meaning for Tykhonenko. “Sharing this season with Moana was unforgettable,” she reflected. “To experience Fashion Week through her eyes made everything feel more electric. It reminded me why I fell in love with fashion in the first place — because it has the power to inspire, to connect, and to create memories.”Beyond the runways, Tykhonenko’s trip to New York carried another important purpose: establishing Biara’s presence at DOORS boutique in SoHo. DOORS has become one of New York’s most dynamic concept stores, known for spotlighting emerging international designers and creating an environment where art, fashion, and commerce intersect. Located at 426 W Broadway, the boutique serves as a cultural hub for those seeking new voices in fashion.Showcasing Biara at DOORS represents a significant step for the brand. The collection on display highlights Biara’s DNA — structured, architectural tailoring, and minimalist glamour infused with Eastern European craftsmanship. Visitors to the boutique can now engage directly with the brand, exploring pieces that embody strength, femininity, and refinement. “Representing Biara at DOORS was just as exciting as attending the shows,” Tykhonenko explained. “Seeing Biara alongside other international talent confirmed that our vision resonates with a new audience. It felt like a natural step to introduce the collection here.”Together, these two milestones — the NYFW debut with her daughter and the Biara showcase at DOORS — mark a pivotal chapter for Tykhonenko. They reflect not only her steady rise within the fashion industry but also her ability to weave personal narrative into professional achievement. Her presence at NYFW demonstrated Biara’s growing influence, while the introduction at DOORS offered proof that the brand is ready to connect with New York’s discerning market.The reception reinforced this momentum. Coverage in leading publications, the buzz from street-style photographers, and the validation of being included in a curated boutique all confirmed that Biara is a brand on the move. For Tykhonenko, however, the greatest motivation came from envisioning what comes next. “The most important takeaway from this season is my determination to stage a Biara runway show at New York Fashion Week,” she said. “We have the vision, the designs, and now more than ever, the inspiration. I believe it will happen soon.”As she prepares to return to New York in February for the Fall/Winter 2026 shows, Tykhonenko is approaching the future with clarity. Whether expanding Biara’s retail presence, strengthening relationships within the fashion industry, or planning her own presentation, her focus remains consistent: to build a label that unites minimalist elegance with timeless craftsmanship.The dual achievements of September 2025 — being celebrated on the streets and pages of New York Fashion Week with her daughter and introducing Biara into DOORS boutique’s curated portfolio — demonstrate the balance at the heart of Tykhonenko’s work. It is a balance between heritage and innovation, between personal meaning and public recognition, between the intimacy of family and the global stage of fashion.For Yuliia Tykhonenko, September 2025 will be remembered not only as another season at NYFW but as the moment her daughter joined her on the industry’s most iconic platform and as the month Biara officially entered the New York retail conversation. Together, these moments affirm her place in fashion’s evolving narrative and signal a future where Biara continues to expand its presence, one season and one city at a time.

